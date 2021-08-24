PayPal to offer 150 new job openings to Singaporeans and PRs

SINGAPORE - Fintech company PayPal will offer around 150 new job openings - particularly in product development - here in the next three years.

These roles are reserved for Singaporeans and permanent residents who have attended training under the Government's TechSkills Accelerator (TeSa) programme, in line with Singapore's push to create more opportunities in the burgeoning infocomm and media sector.

New hires can expect to work on projects related to security on PayPal's platform, helping small and medium businesses digitalise and enhancing the user experience for customers, the company announced in a joint statement with the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) on Tuesday (Aug 24).

The IMDA emphasised product development as an area for Singaporeans to seek out, comprising roles like data analytics and program management.

The job openings will expand PayPal Singapore's workforce by 25 per cent. The Straits Times understands it has about 600 employees at its international headquarters here.

The announcement is the latest in an effort by the Government to create tech jobs and training opportunities among firms here like Google, Microsoft and Grab.

The infocomm and media sector grew 4.8 per cent last year despite the economic challenges brought by the pandemic, said the IMDA in the statement.

Minister of Communications and Information Josephine Teo said during a visit to PayPal on Tuesday that the demand for tech talent will continue to grow and that 20,000 digital roles have been added over the past two years.

Mrs Teo, who is also Minister-in-charge of Smart Nation and Cybersecurity, said digital roles are not just limited to the infocomm and technology sector, but are also being created in financial services, manufacturing and healthcare.

She said talent in this field was in short supply and that the IMDA's TeSa programme helped to make switching sectors less daunting for job seekers.

More than 5,500 new job placements and training opportunities have been arranged under the TeSa programme since 2020, she added.

"So that suggests to us that job seekers are coming round to the idea, they are willing to take some risks; they are willing to invest time and the personal effort to acquire the skills that the industries are looking for," she said.

Software engineer Chantal Neo, one of PayPal's new hires under the TeSa programme, said the boot camps offered by the programme helped her to make the switch to fintech.

"Although I was switching domain and there were some difficulties understanding fintech, the training really helped to gear us for the things we need to do here," said Ms Neo, 27.

Ms Chua Ying Jia, who also underwent the programme, left her communications and marketing role with a real estate developer two months ago to become a project manager with PayPal.

Regarding the switch in career, Ms Chua, 25, said: "I was able to use the skills I gained from communications even with PayPal."

To job seekers keen on switching sectors, she had this advice: "As long as there is an interest, go out there and look for these opportunities."