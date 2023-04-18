Boosting morale: How fostering the kampung spirit makes staff feel valued

A platform that pairs employees for one-on-one conversations based on common interests was one of the ways Ms Chua Ying Jia made friends within the multinational firm when she joined PayPal in 2021.

At that time, remote working arrangements were still in place, and she had few opportunities to get to know her colleagues on a more personal basis.

Through the platform RandomConnect, Ms Chua, bonded with a web engineer over a shared interest in computer console games as well as a software engineer trainee who had joined the company under the same training programme as she did. Ms Chua is a project manager with the PayPal Innovation Lab, the tech company’s unit that fosters innovation through fintech research, development and capacity-building initiatives.

“It was a great way for me to get to know someone beyond their job scope while also finding my own community at work,” she says. “It helped to boost my morale too, especially since I was new to the company.”

Ms Chua, who previously held a communications and marketing role in a real estate company prior to joining PayPal, had never worked in a tech company.

“I’d always thought that working in a tech company meant that people would be glued to their screens and not talking to one another, so I was very pleasantly surprised to discover that this was not the case here at all,” she says.

Humans behind the tech

In an industry that is defined by the latest technologies to drive automation and digitalisation, PayPal has not forgotten what makes these technologies possible in the first place: its people. Humanising the workplace is, therefore, top priority.

“PayPal’s mission is to ensure that all people and all businesses have the ability to fully and fairly participate in the global economy,” explains PayPal Singapore’s chief executive officer Aaron Wong.

“We believe this mission starts from the inside, by building a global team of employees who respect and support each other.”