Dear Boss,
I have been sworn to secrecy, and you know you can always take me at my word. But you know, I am most loyal to you, so I must tell you this: Last night, when the boys and I went out to the pub, Peter and Gary said they are going to quit.
Dear Boss,
I have been sworn to secrecy, and you know you can always take me at my word. But you know, I am most loyal to you, so I must tell you this: Last night, when the boys and I went out to the pub, Peter and Gary said they are going to quit.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 31, 2022, with the headline Pay me more, and I will stay . Subscribe