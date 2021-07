SkillsFuture Month 2021 opened with the SkillsFuture Forum, where Minister of State for Education and Manpower Gan Siow Huang was joined by industry leaders to discuss how firms can adopt best practices for industry transformation and employee training.

The panel was moderated by The Business Times' digital editor Christopher Lim.

DEVELOP QUALITY MANPOWER With our small population... our strength has to be on developing quality manpower, making the most out of every person who is willing to work and able to work in Singapore. MS GAN SIOW HUANG, Minister of State for Education and Manpower.

ADDRESS CONCERNS OF THOSE HARDEST HIT One of the keys to genuinely inclusive growth is to make sure that (the concerns of) those people who are hardest hit by the job losses - professionals, managers, executives and technicians, job seekers, under-represented minorities... are addressed. MR KEVIN WO, Microsoft Singapore managing director.

ACCELERATE DIGITALISATION We already started planning our digitalisation much earlier, after the Government announcement a few years ago that it was going to cut the worker quotas. So we were planning ahead of time. But when the pandemic came, even though our e-shop was not fully ready and tested, we were forced to launch it just as the circuit breaker came. MR JAMES WONG, Phoon Huat executive director.

GIVE YOUNG PEOPLE OPPORTUNITIES We hired these young people, gave them opportunities, the space to run and think and be creative, and we were constantly surprised at how much these young people can achieve. With them, if you give them the opportunity, they can do a lot. MR YEE WEE TANG, Grab Singapore managing director.