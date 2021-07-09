Over 50 events for everyone

SkillsFuture Month, which started yesterday and ends on Aug 22, will feature a range of over 50 virtual, hybrid and physical events, catering to Singaporeans at different life stages, as well as enterprises and training partners.

FOR WORKING ADULTS

When: Aug 4

What: A virtual event by SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) and the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT), and supported by all the autonomous universities, polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE).

It will feature keynote sessions and a series of online workshops on trends in areas such as digitalisation, smart manufacturing, design innovation and sustainability, health and food innovation, business, law and finance, and community and social services.

SSG X WSG JOBS AND SKILLS FAIR

When: July 23-25 (physical roadshow), July 23-27 (virtual fair)

What: A collaboration with Workforce Singapore (WSG), this fair will showcase the range of reskilling, upskilling and employment opportunities available.

Job seekers can access information on various support initiatives such as skills and training advisory sessions, one-on-one career coaching and the Virtual Career Fair.

FOR STUDENTS

SKILLSFUTURE WORK-STUDY FAIR

When: Aug 13

What: Organised this year by ITE, in collaboration with the polytechnics and private sector partners, the fair will showcase work-study opportunities for fresh and recent graduates.

WORLD X

When: July 14-17

What: SSG will also partner The Astronauts Collective, a non-profit organisation, to hold a virtual career exploration event. Over 1,000 tertiary students will get to experience and discover diverse careers through activities such as job taster workshops, networking sessions and interactions with working professionals.

FOR THE PUBLIC

When: July 17

What: Organised by the five Community Development Councils (CDCs), the virtual event will include a series of online programmes, covering employability skills and lifelong learning topics. Topics include design thinking, cyber security, data visualisation and digital fluency.

SKILLSFUTURE MONTH PHYSICAL ROADSHOW

When: Aug 20-22

What: At this showcase of training opportunities under the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package, people can also receive training advisory from Skills Ambassadors on site. This will be complemented by a wide range of virtual learning activities.