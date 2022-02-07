Over 46,000 workers matched to new jobs by NTUC's e2i since pandemic hit Singapore

SINGAPORE - More than 46,000 workers have secured new jobs with the help of the National Trades Union Congress' (NTUC) Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) since the Covid-19 pandemic hit Singapore two years ago.

These workers were placed in new jobs from February 2020 to December last year. It comes after the NTUC's Job Security Council was set up to help displaced workers or those at risk of losing their jobs move to new roles or secure temporary secondments.

This is not an easy task, labour chief Ng Chee Meng said on Monday (Feb 7).

"It is a consistent hard slog to do the best to match workers back to jobs."

About 140 companies - including at the sectoral level - have completed road maps that help them allocate resources to technologies to meet business needs, NTUC said in a statement.

Meanwhile, 811 company training committees, which identify skills that workers need to keep up with industry transformation and curate relevant training for them, have been set up to date, it added.

NTUC will continue to push for better jobs and wages through training and business transformation, highlighted Mr Ng, who is the secretary-general.

"NTUC wants to step in to see how we can also upgrade (workers') skills, so that they can be prepared to seize new opportunities and go for even better work prospects."

This is one of its priorities for this year, as Singapore recovers from the pandemic.

NTUC has been working with tripartite partners to explore how workers across large and small enterprises in the same sector can benefit from transformation efforts.

These include establishing tripartite academies in growth sectors and those affected by the pandemic. The academies can be run by operators with the resources to bridge skill gaps and improve job-matching results.

For instance, NTUC has started discussions with e2i, the Singapore Tourism Board and various hospitality and consumer business unions to pilot a career hub for the hard-hit tourism sector. It will offer skills training and facilitate job matching, among other tasks.

Growth sectors such as advanced manufacturing, retail and security have also been identified for this initiative.