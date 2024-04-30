Rising to new career heights: How engineer is leveraging mentorship to level up

For Bird Paradise in Mandai Wildlife Reserve to take shape and become the lush wildlife park it is today, engineer Lester Shoon played an invaluable role.
Over four years, he captured almost 50,000 high-resolution aerial photographs with a drone. When combined with other data collected with tools such as 3D laser scanners and sensors, the images serve as building blocks of a digital twin, a virtual representation of the 17ha park the size of about 24 football fields.
The digital twin maps every contour and curve of the park’s natural terrain, and is continuously updated with real-time data from sensors and 3D laser scanners. It allowed the team at Obayashi Singapore to better visualise real-time conditions, facilitating informed decision-making and more precise planning during the construction of the park’s 10 aviaries and themed zones.
Says Mr Patrick Chia, director at Obayashi, who spearheaded the Bird Paradise project: “Lester played a key role in marrying technologies together and adopting them for his daily work.”
Obayashi Singapore is a front runner in the adoption of emerging technologies such as Building Information Modelling (BIM), digital twins and drone photogrammetry to enable sustainable and innovative construction practices.
This is especially so for large and complex projects such as Bird Paradise, where sustainability and preservation goals intertwine with the construction of the park’s diverse habitats belonging to 3,500 birds of over 400 species.
Opportunities to level up
The chance to work on such an iconic project was a dream come true for Mr Shoon, 35. He joined Obayashi Singapore in 2016 as a site engineer, drawn by the company’s reputation for spearheading trailblazing projects that include Jewel Changi Airport and One Raffles Quay.
Although he was a junior engineer, Mr Shoon was entrusted with responsibilities typically reserved for more senior roles. These included negotiating with contractors, selecting tools and vendors, and costing and budgeting work for the Bird Paradise project.
“We were given the chance to step up beyond our level. It was a way for us to learn and get the skill sets to prepare ourselves for the next level,” he says.
Mr Lee Aik Seng, managing director of Obayashi, says that as a result of Mr Shoon’s well-prepared proposals and recommendations, the company invested more than $200,000 in 3D scanners and about $500,000 in BIM technology.
Mr Chia adds: “Opportunities are given to everyone. Those who are willing to try will be on a faster projectile in their career development.”
Through participating in the Bird Paradise project from the tender stage to completion, Mr Shoon felt encouraged by Obayashi’s focus on continuous learning and empowerment.
“They allow us, the employees, to work in our own way and embrace a culture of learning. It’s a continuous process that contributes to our career advancement,” he says.
In this way, Obayashi fosters an environment where its employees feel valued and empowered to contribute ideas for continued business success. This has helped the company to rank among Singapore’s best 250 employers in 2024, in a list compiled by global research firm Statista in collaboration with The Straits Times.
In the four years that Mr Shoon spent on the Mandai project, he earned a double promotion – going from junior engineer to senior engineer, and then leapfrogging to assistant project manager, skipping two levels.
He describes his involvement in Bird Paradise as “a turning point” in his life, crediting the guidance and support of Mr Chia for his achievements. He even refers to Mr Chia, one of his earliest mentors at the company, as “Jedi master”.
Now, Mr Shoon is paying it forward as a mentor to younger engineers through the company’s new mentorship programme.
“I believe knowledge sharing is critical for both the organisation and individuals to succeed in their careers,” he says.
Launched in 2023, the mentorship programme aims to nurture young talent and foster a supportive workplace culture. New hires are paired with senior engineers or managers who will offer guidance on personal development, idea sharing and company practices.
That said, given the abundant opportunities in the construction industry, Mr Shoon admits there were times he was tempted to explore other options.
So, what makes him stay at Obayashi?
“What goes beyond the pay cheque are the company’s culture of innovation and collaboration, the opportunities it offers, and the camaraderie among team members who work together to solve complex problems,” says Mr Shoon, who is currently co-leading a new project as project manager.
“Also, the fact that my contributions can help shape the company’s future and impact the wider community gives my job profound meaning.”