Rising to new career heights: How engineer is leveraging mentorship to level up

For Bird Paradise in Mandai Wildlife Reserve to take shape and become the lush wildlife park it is today, engineer Lester Shoon played an invaluable role.

Over four years, he captured almost 50,000 high-resolution aerial photographs with a drone. When combined with other data collected with tools such as 3D laser scanners and sensors, the images serve as building blocks of a digital twin, a virtual representation of the 17ha park the size of about 24 football fields.

The digital twin maps every contour and curve of the park’s natural terrain, and is continuously updated with real-time data from sensors and 3D laser scanners. It allowed the team at Obayashi Singapore to better visualise real-time conditions, facilitating informed decision-making and more precise planning during the construction of the park’s 10 aviaries and themed zones.

Says Mr Patrick Chia, director at Obayashi, who spearheaded the Bird Paradise project: “Lester played a key role in marrying technologies together and adopting them for his daily work.”

Obayashi Singapore is a front runner in the adoption of emerging technologies such as Building Information Modelling (BIM), digital twins and drone photogrammetry to enable sustainable and innovative construction practices.

This is especially so for large and complex projects such as Bird Paradise, where sustainability and preservation goals intertwine with the construction of the park’s diverse habitats belonging to 3,500 birds of over 400 species.

Opportunities to level up

The chance to work on such an iconic project was a dream come true for Mr Shoon, 35. He joined Obayashi Singapore in 2016 as a site engineer, drawn by the company’s reputation for spearheading trailblazing projects that include Jewel Changi Airport and One Raffles Quay.

Although he was a junior engineer, Mr Shoon was entrusted with responsibilities typically reserved for more senior roles. These included negotiating with contractors, selecting tools and vendors, and costing and budgeting work for the Bird Paradise project.

“We were given the chance to step up beyond our level. It was a way for us to learn and get the skill sets to prepare ourselves for the next level,” he says.