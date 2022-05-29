NUS, NTU grads can go job hunting in Britain under new visa scheme

SINGAPORE - Recent National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) graduates will be able to head to Britain to look for jobs under a new visa designed to give British businesses access to graduates from the world's top universities.

According to the British High Commission in Singapore, the United Kingdom's High Potential Individual (HPI) visa, which will be open to applicants from Monday (May 30), was introduced as part of a broader post-Brexit government strategy to make the country more globally competitive.