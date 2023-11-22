NTUC to push for more PMEs as members, bring unions closer as it lays out plans for next 4 years

SINGAPORE – The labour movement will push to represent more professionals, managers and executives (PMEs) and groom them for union leadership alongside rank-and-file workers, as it responds to changes in the makeup of Singapore’s workforce.

It will also get unions in the same industry to work closer together in clusters in the next four years as it moves to advocate the wage, welfare and job prospects of more members innovatively, said labour chief Ng Chee Meng on Nov 22.

These changes are needed so unions stay relevant as the share of PMEs, plus technicians, that make up Singapore’s workforce has already grown to 60 per cent, said Mr Ng, while presenting his report of the NTUC’s work in the last four years at the National Delegates’ Conference.

This is up from 30 per cent in the early 1990s.

NTUC elects a new central committee and charts out the direction taken in the committee’s four-year term during the quadrennial conference. The 2023 conference is under way from Nov 22 to Nov 23 at Orchid Country Club.

Mr Ng said: “Our traditional union turf boundaries have served the labour movement well, with clear delineation of union boundaries so that we can operate in the allocated spaces.

“But the downside is that it also silos our efforts to serve workers and prevents innovations that can create a larger pie or space that the labour movement can create value, up our relevance and capture value.”

He added that working as industry clusters could allow unions to form broader networks, share resources and “hunt together as a pack” to bring in new members beyond the current reach of individual unions.

He also said clusters could partner with employers and the Government to explore unified training programmes and broader collective agreements.

To cement a culture of innovation, he said the NTUC will also set up an Innovation Lab that will survey ideas from elsewhere globally to apply to NTUC’s context.

This includes partnerships with academia, the Government, employers and expert agencies such as the Institute for Human Resource Professionals, among others, to think of and test potential solutions to both immediate and longer-term problems.

“This will be an important capability that, if developed well, can not only allow NTUC to respond to challenges, but, importantly, proactively anticipate and seize new opportunities that will positively impact our workers.”

Mr Ng then spoke on leadership renewal, which he deemed NTUC’s most important task from 2023 to 2027.

He said leaders in the movement are ageing, while fewer younger members are stepping forward for leadership roles.

To counter this and appoint the right blend of younger leaders with dynamism and fresh ideas, alongside veteran leaders with experience and practical wisdom, the labour movement will have to redouble efforts to recruit, develop and groom leaders, he added.