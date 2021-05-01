NTUC sets up foundation with $250 million to be invested to fund assistance schemes, grants

SINGAPORE - The National Trades Union Congress has set up a foundation with an initial funding of $250 million which will be invested to fund financial assistance schemes and grants to support its members.

Announcing this in his May Day Rally speech on Saturday (May 1), labour chief Ng Chee Meng said the NTUC foundation, which was incorporated on Tuesday, will provide a steady stream of income for NTUC's financial assistance schemes and grants.

Currently, these schemes and grants are funded with the help of donors, including the Singapore Labour Foundation, NTUC Social Enterprises, affiliated unions, private sector corporations and individuals.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the needs of its members has increased but the ability of NTUC's donors to contribute has naturally declined, said Mr Ng.

The foundation will complement these efforts, providing a stable income stream that will enable NTUC to take care of the needs of its members, even in economically difficult years, he added.

The foundation will also better enable NTUC to diversify the type of support provided and respond to the changing needs of members through economic ups and downs, said NTUC in a statement.

"Efforts will be targeted at boosting the welfare, working conditions or social and economic status of our members, as well as providing members' children, especially those from lower-income families, a good start in life and a good education," it added.