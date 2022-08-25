NTUC relief for freelance and delivery drivers as well as riders

Freelance and delivery drivers or riders here who are members of two associations stand to receive up to $300 in cash to cushion the impact of higher fuel prices on their livelihoods.

The NTUC Freelancers and Self-Employed Unit Relief Scheme is expected to benefit freelance combi bus and limousine drivers who are members of the National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA), as well as delivery drivers and motorcycle riders who are members of the National Delivery Champions Association (NDCA).

The scheme was first launched last year and this is its second iteration.

More than 1,000 drivers and riders are expected to benefit from the scheme, which will be managed by the labour movement's freelancers and self-employed unit, said the National Trades Union Congress in a statement yesterday.

Those eligible can apply from Monday until Oct 28 online at www.ufse.org.sg/reliefscheme2022

Eligibility and payout amount will be determined by length of membership in either association and type of vehicle used for work. The maximum payout of $300 is reserved for existing NPHVA or NDCA members of more than three months to the date they submit their application. They must either be freelance drivers who drive limousines or combi buses of up to 13 seats, or delivery drivers who use a vehicle other than a motorcycle for deliveries.

Delivery riders who are existing NDCA members of more than three months will receive $150.

New members who have been with the associations for less than three months will receive $50 less in relief under the respective category for which they qualify - that is, either $250 or $100.

Applicants must also have paid their membership dues, be in the trade for at least one month prior to submitting their application, and not be recipients of the one-off government relief of $150 for eligible taxi and private-hire drivers.

Furthermore, freelance drivers must also hold a valid vocational licence.

Drivers and riders who require help to apply online can approach physical help desks, the locations of which will be shown on the same webpage.

Drivers and motorcycle riders who meet the eligibility criteria but are not NPHVA or NDCA members may apply for the scheme by signing up to be a member of either, and then applying for the scheme once notified their membership application has been successful.

The scheme is part of the $1.5 billion support package announced in June to provide targeted relief for lower-income and more vulnerable groups.

"All applicants would be notified on the outcome of application within six to eight weeks. Successful applicants will receive their cash relief in two to four weeks after receiving notification of application approval ," NTUC said.

Mr Jasmi Md Nor, 63, has been a freelance delivery driver for over a year and a private-hire driver for six years, but he has not signed up to join either the NPHVA or NDCA. He used to take home $80 for every 10 trips before the pandemic, but that sum has now dipped to under $50, as his daily fuel stops now cost $110, up from $70 - making the payout and other membership benefits more appealing.

"This NTUC initiative seems to be worthwhile for recovering... some of the petrol cost, and maybe I will soon join the association," he said.