NTUC launches year-long exercise to engage Singaporean workers, discuss their concerns

SINGAPORE - A new year-long public engagement exercise hopes to reach out to at least 20,000 Singaporean workers to hear their concerns, priorities and aspirations.

The #EveryWorkerMatters Conversations, organised by the National Trades Union Congress and launched by its secretary-general Ng Chee Meng on Thursday (Aug 11), will also examine how unions, associations and social enterprises can evolve to address the feedback gathered.

The findings and subsequent recommendations will also contribute to the Forward Singapore movement, a national year-long engagement exercise led by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, which aims to refresh Singapore's social compact.

The first phase of NTUC's conversations will run till the end of the year.

Members of the public aged 18 and above will be invited to share their views through surveys, focus groups and dialogues in schools or with union leaders, among others.

The second phase involves a series of policy workshops with tripartite partners, institutions of higher learning, civic society organisations, human resource practitioners and other organisations to come up with recommendations and concrete suggestions on how to better support workers.

In the third phase, NTUC will surface its findings from earlier stages and release its recommendations by mid-2023, while working with 4G leaders and government policymakers involved in the Forward SG exercise.

The conversations aim to engage a wide spectrum of workers, including professionals, managers and executives (PMEs), the self-employed and working parents, as well as the recently launched NTUC Youth Taskforce.

Mr Ng launched the engagement exercise at a closed-door dialogue with 100 union leaders, along with NTUC president Mary Liew, on Thursday evening.

Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, he noted that, while NTUC has championed workers' interests and collaborated with employers as well as the Government to achieve strong employment, business and national economic outcomes, the country is now at a crossroads.

Economic growth in the future will not be as rapid as in the past, while the world is also becoming more uncertain, with technological advances, intensified competition and new ways of work.

Singapore's demographics and workforce profile are changing, with smaller families and an ageing population, and workers' aspirations are shifting, he said.

To better respond to these changes, the NTUC wants to look at the key factors that enable workers to succeed in their careers, the assurances they need throughout various stages of their life, as well as the protections needed for vulnerable workers.

Mr Ng said he would have liked to hold these engagements in 2020 when NTUC was rethinking its business and membership models, but the Covid-19 pandemic put this on hold.