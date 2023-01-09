NTUC in talks for progressive wages for plumbers

SINGAPORE - The labour movement is exploring how the plumbing industry can implement a wage ladder with raises pegged to training and productivity, together with trade body the Singapore Plumbing Society.

“We are working with the Singapore Plumbing Society to see how we can put in the Progressive Wage Model into this space,” said National Trades Union Congress secretary-general Ng Chee Meng at a conference on Monday.

Mr Ng said that the NTUC’s vision of the PWM extends beyond lower-wage workers the model now targets, into technical sectors, such as lift technicians, who provide an essential service, and solar power engineers in the green economy.

He did not elaborate on the progress of the labour movement’s engagement with the plumbing sector.

The Straits Times has contacted the Singapore Plumbing Society for comment.

Referring to vocational trades such as plumbing, Mr Ng said: “Will there be a wage ladder for a young person graduating from school to see ‘If I can do this in five years’ time, in 10 years’ time, I can maybe earn $6,000 or $7,000 by my mid-40s if I pursue this profession’?

“We are trying to paint this space for the young worker.”

However, Mr Ng stressed the labour movement is not the government and does not set national policy, including on the scope of the PWM.

Nonetheless, the labour movement studies and issues PWM guidelines with employer and government partners that the government has accepted before.

An example is the PWM for the waste management sector the Government has proposed for a July launch, after it accepted the Tripartite Cluster of Waste Management’s recommendation for such a model in Jan 2022.

Mr Ng was responding to a question from an audience member at the three-day Singapore Perspectives 2023 conference, organised by the Institute of Policy Studies.

He gave a keynote speech and fielded questions, each for half an hour, at the second day of the conference held on Jan 5, Jan 9 and Jan 16.

Responding to questions about employment and social welfare for disabled workers, Mr Ng said he was inclined to promote work over welfare.

He encouraged the government to consider bolstering employment support for the disabled, “because a person in a job is a productive person (that) has the dignity of work and a sense of social justice”, regardless of their wages, age or disability status.

“I prefer that philosophy than putting more and more money into social welfare without a trampoline effect back into society.”

On the role of unions in the new social compact, Mr Ng said that regular strikes, as seen overseas, also happened in Singapore’s past.

Such industrial disharmony could happen again if care is not taken to ensure a fair workplace environment where Singaporeans have access to good jobs and share in the Republic’s wealth, he said.