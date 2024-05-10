NTUC ex-president leads list of May Day awardees

SINGAPORE – The National Trades Union Congress has conferred its top May Day award on its former president, Ms Mary Liew, in recognition of her four decades of work with the labour movement.

Ms Liew, 61, leads the list of 179 awardees – the highest number since the event’s inception in 1963 – comprising 137 individuals and 42 organisations.

NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng presented Ms Liew with her award at a ceremony at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre on May 10.

Ms Liew, who is general secretary of the Singapore Maritime Officers’ Union (SMOU), was NTUC president from 2015 to 2023.

She has been a union leader since 1982, becoming the union’s first female executive secretary in 1999.

In 2011, she was elected into the NTUC Central Committee before becoming a Nominated Member of Parliament from 2012 to 2014.

NTUC president K. Thanaletchimi paid tribute to Ms Liew’s compassion, inspirational leadership and vision in her welcoming address at the ceremony.

Ms Thanaletchimi cited how the SMOU effectively advocated for safe seafarer crew change protocols during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ms Liew said the award came as a surprise, and thanked all those she had encountered in her journey with the labour movement.

She also addressed Singapore workers: “It is because of you that we are where we are today, having the opportunity to be able to reach out to you, and it is because we care for you that is why we take action.”

Ms Thanaletchimi said the record number of May Day awardees reflects the labour movement’s broad-based support, especially among professionals, managers and executives, a group to whom it has expanded representation.

She added that the partnership between the Government, employers and the labour movement has safeguarded workers’ interests even amid global economic headwinds.

NTUC has also broken new ground this year by conferring these awards on migrant workers and migrant domestic worker ambassadors.

Indonesian Nur Aini, 42, was one of three migrant domestic workers feted at the event.