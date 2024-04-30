16-week paid leave a work-life win: New dad bonds with baby yet thrives in career

Every parent of a newborn knows the toll of sleepless nights, and Mr Lam Wain Sion is no exception. However, thanks to the 16 weeks of paid parental leave he was entitled to as an employee of Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis, he could help his wife with diaper changes and night feeds without worrying about turning up at work sleep-deprived.

“When it’s always the mother taking care of the newborn, kids eventually look to them for everything, and as fathers, we feel very sad,” the 40-year-old says jokingly.

“So the policy really helped us fathers bond with the family. I got to spend lots of time with them and was the envy of my friends."

Novartis says it is one of the first employers in Singapore to offer fathers the same parental leave as mothers. It introduced the policy in 2020 – shortly after Mr Lam joined – to help male employees cope with the changes a new arrival brings.

“It really helped not only me, but also my spouse, to have better work-life balance,” he adds.

Today, Mr Lam manages to still be very involved in the upbringing of his four-year-old daughter, thanks to Novartis’ family-friendly work environment. Following the Covid-19 pandemic, many employers have pushed staff to return to the office, but Novartis continues to embrace a hybrid working arrangement, a boon for parents, especially those with young children like Mr Lam.

“If the children fall sick, I can send them to the doctor, bring them home and then make up for the work hours lost once they’re settled in,” says Mr Lam who also has a six-year-old. “The assurance that my kids are well taken care of allows me to focus on my work. It’s a load off my mind.”