16-week paid leave a work-life win: New dad bonds with baby yet thrives in career

Every parent of a newborn knows the toll of sleepless nights, and Mr Lam Wain Sion is no exception. However, thanks to the 16 weeks of paid parental leave he was entitled to as an employee of Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis, he could help his wife with diaper changes and night feeds without worrying about turning up at work sleep-deprived.
“When it’s always the mother taking care of the newborn, kids eventually look to them for everything, and as fathers, we feel very sad,” the 40-year-old says jokingly.
“So the policy really helped us fathers bond with the family. I got to spend lots of time with them and was the envy of my friends."
Novartis says it is one of the first employers in Singapore to offer fathers the same parental leave as mothers. It introduced the policy in 2020 – shortly after Mr Lam joined – to help male employees cope with the changes a new arrival brings.
“It really helped not only me, but also my spouse, to have better work-life balance,” he adds.
Today, Mr Lam manages to still be very involved in the upbringing of his four-year-old daughter, thanks to Novartis’ family-friendly work environment. Following the Covid-19 pandemic, many employers have pushed staff to return to the office, but Novartis continues to embrace a hybrid working arrangement, a boon for parents, especially those with young children like Mr Lam.
“If the children fall sick, I can send them to the doctor, bring them home and then make up for the work hours lost once they’re settled in,” says Mr Lam who also has a six-year-old. “The assurance that my kids are well taken care of allows me to focus on my work. It’s a load off my mind.”
In terms of career progression, the time off for parental leave did not set Mr Lam back. In fact, he has had ongoing support in shaping his own career trajectory. He had previously expressed interest in digital transformation, so when the opportunity arose, he seized it and ultimately secured the role.
Pro-family policies are just one of the reasons Novartis is ranked among Singapore's best 250 employers in 2024, in a list compiled by global research firm Statista in collaboration with The Straits Times.
Mr Lam has also benefited from personalised learning and development. Globally, Novartis has dedicated an annual budget of US$200 million (S$270 million) to upskill its workforce. The firm leverages artificial intelligence to recommend resources, mentors and even new roles to employees based on their unique strengths and areas for growth.
“Alongside designing, analysing, and implementing digital strategies, my work as a digital transformation expert requires effective communication skills. I've had the opportunity to attend trainings in storytelling and influence, equipping myself with knowledge and skills to craft powerful narratives that inspire change in various business contexts,” recounts Mr Lam.
Novartis’ Singapore country president Poh Hwee Tee says most of the firm’s employees are around 40 years old, with many just starting families. This made paternity leave and flexible work arrangements sound policies to retain talent.
But younger staff are not forgotten.
Recognising that many Gen Z and millennial employees value a variety of experiences and prospects along their career journey, Novartis offers opportunities for short-term projects and placements. Stretch assignments give them a taste of other job functions, while overseas stints allow them to immerse in a different market.
"This age group is more curious and very enthusiastic about such experiences. It can be a challenge to satisfy everyone, but we try our level best to meet the needs of different associates," says Ms Poh.
For employees to speak up about their needs, employers must first listen. At Novartis, this starts with an “unbossed” working environment where the hierarchy is flattened and leaders try to be approachable. The firm’s open-concept office in Pasir Panjang is testament to that philosophy.
"I don't have a designated room or assigned desk," says Ms Poh. "We embrace a flexible and connected workspace, so like everyone, I have a locker to store my belongings and can choose where I'd like to sit for the day. This setup encourages open interaction – anyone can approach me, ask me a question or have a chat with me."
These little things add up and create psychological safety – an outcome Novartis measures every quarter in an employee engagement survey to sustain a culture of trust.
"When associates know their ideas and opinions are valued and taken in serious consideration, they're more likely to come forward to give you feedback, whether it's positive or negative," says Ms Poh.
Novartis begins cultivating this trust right from the recruitment stage. To mitigate unconscious bias during interviews, it does not ask candidates about their current or previous salaries. This practice applies to both external hires and internal transfers and comes on the back of the UN-led Equal Pay International Coalition.
"Novartis' philosophy is that you should be paid according to the role, without any interference from factors such as gender, race, or age," says Ms Poh.
Pay transparency does not mean employees know how much one another makes. The salary information of each employee remains confidential. Ms Poh emphasises that it simply means staff know their salary range and how it compares with peers within the organisation and the wider industry.
For employees, this information inspires confidence that they are being paid competitively and empowers them to make informed career decisions. Furthermore, it encourages individuals and their managers to talk about pay more constructively.
"We encourage associates to have open and diverse conversations with their manager about their career journey at Novartis," says Ms Poh.