Non-compete clauses may be unenforceable, but there is symbolic deterrence in some cases

SINGAPORE – After graduating from a private university in 2018, Mr Zong Xian took on his first job as a manager in a tuition centre, managing finance and human resource functions.

After four years, he decided to move on but was subject to a non-compete clause in his employment contract that forbade him from joining a competitor in the same industry.

“As a first-time job seeker who got a job offer... I didn’t know if (my employers) did enforce it, or how hard it is for them to enforce,” said the 30-year-old, who declined to give his surname.

He is now a civil servant after a short stint in a blockchain technology start-up.

There are signs that some employers – unwittingly or not – still include clauses in employment contracts as a form of deterrence against employees, like Mr Zong Xian, joining a competitor, even if they may be unenforceable, according to legal and employment experts.

Employment lawyer Clarence Ding said that non-compete clauses can be found in numerous industries, citing past cases involving employers in retail, healthcare, education and financial services which have come before Singapore’s courts.

Said Mr Ding, a partner at Simmons & Simmons: ”The common denominator in almost all of those examples is the unique and central position the employee plays in the business.

“This can be because the employee was instrumental in helping the company develop and maintain several key client relationships, is highly influential within the organisation, or has access to sensitive or proprietary information which is of a very confidential nature.”

However, just because employer and employee agree on a non-compete clause does not make it enforceable.

Instead, employers must be able to show they have a legitimate interest to protect that would not be protected through other contractual terms, such as restrictions on the use of confidential or other proprietary information, noted the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC).

The duration, geographical area and scope of a non-compete clause should also be limited, taking into account the facts of each case, NTUC added.

“Employers should generally not have non-compete clauses in employment contracts for workers who are not in higher-paying jobs or for rank-and-file workers,” it said.

These workers are unlikely to have access to trade secrets or highly confidential information that would harm their current employer’s business interest, and a non-compete clause would also likely have a greater impact on their livelihoods, it said.

Nonetheless, there are companies that use the non-compete clause as part of a standardised employment contract across all roles, said Ms Irene Tay, a certified Institute for Human Resource Professionals senior professional.