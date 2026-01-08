New year, new job? What’s in store for job seekers in 2026?

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Finding a new job may be on your resolution list this year, but will it be the right move in 2026?



Much of the job market in 2025 was dominated by uncertainty and mixed signals.



Fresh university graduates shared – and documented on social media – their struggles landing interviews and jobs, despite sending out multiple resumes.



Retrenchments climbed in the third quarter of 2025 after dipping in the previous two quarters, while job vacancies continued to fall, according to the Ministry of Manpower’s third-quarter labour report. There were 69,200 job openings in September, down from 76,900 in June, the report said.

Meanwhile, the workforce was constantly cautioned about how artificial intelligence could reshape – and potentially displace – many roles.



Will it be more of the same in 2026, or will the market turn in favour of job seekers?



In this episode of The Usual Place, I want to find out how job seekers can navigate the market and what kind of upskilling we need to make career changes.

Joining me on today’s podcast are:

Ms Serla Rusli, a LinkedIn career expert who advises job seekers on career matters based on hiring and job market trends, and

Ms Joyce Bijl, business development director for Asia-Pacific and the Middle East at ManpowerGroup, a global company that deals with workforce solutions.

We’ll also discuss whether more employees will continue with “quiet quitting” or “job hugging”.

