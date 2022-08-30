New work pass from Jan 1 aims to attract top talent

A new work pass - the Overseas Networks and Expertise Pass - will be open for applications from Jan 1 next year, to attract top talent across all sectors.

Applicants will need to earn a fixed monthly salary of $30,000 and above, which is comparable to the top 5 per cent of Employment Pass (EP) holders.

This is among several initiatives to strengthen Singapore's position as a global talent hub, said Manpower Minister Tan See Leng yesterday.

Other changes planned include updated job advertising requirements under the Fair Consideration Framework, and adjustments to the existing EP scheme.

The aim is to allow businesses to respond quickly to their operational needs, so that they can compete more effectively as Singapore and the world emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic, said Dr Tan at a media briefing.

He added: "We are making targeted enhancements to our work pass framework, to better attract top talent and experienced tech professionals in areas of skills shortages."

Dr Tan noted that as countries emerge from the pandemic, amid economic and geopolitical uncertainties, some are turning inwards, while others are going out of their way to compete for global talent.

"In this climate, we need to be clear about where Singapore stands. We cannot leave any room for investors to doubt or have questions as to whether Singapore remains open," he said.

To roll out the new plans that will cover four areas, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will work with the Ministry of Trade and Industry and Ministry of Communications and Information.

First, the new pass will grant pass holders the flexibility to concurrently start, operate and work for multiple companies in Singapore at any one time.

This is unlike the typical EP, which is tied to the specific job that the pass holder is doing.

The new pass is also valid for five years - longer than the typical EP, which lasts two or three years.

Pass holders can also sponsor dependants, and their spouses will be allowed to work, upon obtaining a Letter of Consent.

Individuals with "outstanding achievements" across arts and culture, sports, science and technology, and research and academia can also qualify, even if they may not meet the salary criterion, Dr Tan said.

Apart from the new pass, there will be changes to the existing EP scheme from Sept 1 next year.

A new benchmark will be introduced and pegged to the top 10 per cent of pass holders, such that this group will be exempt from Fair Consideration Framework job advertising requirements or the upcoming Complementarity Assessment Framework (Compass).

Compass is a points-based framework that evaluates EP applicants based on a holistic set of individual and firm-related attributes. It will apply to new applicants from Sept 1 next year.

To help companies respond to business needs, from Sept 1 this year, the Fair Consideration Framework job advertising duration will be cut from 28 days to 14 days.

This means a job vacancy needs to be advertised for only 14 days before a company can hire an EP holder.

The processing time for EP applicants will also be hastened, from about three weeks now for 85 per cent of online applications, to within 10 business days.

Finally, MOM will offer the option of a five-year EP to experienced professionals filling specific tech occupations on the Compass Shortage Occupation List - a list that is still being compiled based on input from the industry, trade associations and other partners.