New pass likely to attract top talent with niche technical skills

Top performers who are sought after for their niche technical skills working on multiple projects for different firms - this is the kind of foreign talent that a new work pass, the Overseas Networks and Expertise Pass, could appeal to.

These fields include data science and vaccine development, as well as entrepreneurs setting up firms that blend traditional industry and technology, such as agri-tech, said Dr Lei Hsien-Hsien, chief executive of the American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore.

The new pass, applications for which will open on Jan 1 next year, is among a slew of changes to the work pass framework for foreign professionals announced by Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng yesterday.

Other changes include updated job advertising requirements under the Fair Consideration Framework and adjustments to the existing Employment Pass scheme.

Under the new pass, individuals who earn a fixed monthly salary of $30,000 and above, or with outstanding achievements in various fields, have added flexibility to take on multiple jobs or set up a business.

"Now these individuals can be top consultants, filling the needs of multiple companies that need this expertise," said Dr Lei.

Mr Kurt Wee, president of the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, said that even if the pay cheque of such talent is split across multiple firms, the high salary requirement remains out of reach of most SMEs.

However, he applauded the move to reduce the Fair Consideration Framework job advertising requirement to 14 days amid a broad labour crunch, from 28 days. "It makes sense, because if you can't get anyone within the first 14 days (in a tight labour market), 28 days doesn't make a difference," he said.

Mr Lam Yi Young, chief executive of the Singapore Business Federation, said: "Over time, the enhancements will... help raise the capabilities and skill levels of Singaporeans, and support Singapore's economic growth."

Mr Federico Donato, president of the European Chamber of Commerce (Singapore), said the pass could entice more global firms to situate their headquarters - which would need to be mostly staffed by Singaporeans - in Singapore, as their top management could qualify for the new pass.

However, he hopes more will be done to relieve shortages in lower-wage roles such as nursing as well.

The Singapore National Employers Federation said allowing spouses of the holders of the new pass to work in Singapore will likely make top talent consider Singapore more favourably.

Mr Patrick Tay, assistant secretary-general at NTUC, suggested the Government consider disclosing a list of reputable companies that employ top talents and roles for added accountability.

He also said NTUC preferred a longer job advertising period, but it understands the decision was made partly in response to the tight labour market and was not one that the Government made easily.

Mr Tay, who is also Pioneer MP, said: "We do hear of concerns from our professionals, managers and executives on the ground, so NTUC will continue to monitor this situation very carefully to ensure there are adequate safeguards and that abuses, if any, are eradicated."