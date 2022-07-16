New network to support, mentor business leaders

A network for corporate leaders was launched yesterday to help equip Singaporean leaders with skills to navigate an increasingly complex business environment.

One key aim of the Singapore Leaders Network (SGLN), launched by the Economic Development Board (EDB) and Human Capital Leadership Institute (HCLI), is to help expose Singaporeans to overseas opportunities.

It will bring together people at different stages of their careers to leverage one another's experience and will help organise activities like dialogues and workshops.

Speaking at the launch of the network at One Farrer Hotel, EDB managing director Jacqueline Poh said business leaders have had to cope with the health and economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, such as supply chain disruptions and rising inflation.

In uncertain times like these, leadership in the business community will make a difference, and experience, exposure and strong networks are necessary, she said.

While Singaporeans have most of the right attributes, more need to take on overseas postings to become global leaders, she said.

"This is an area where we still have a long way to go. Companies that we deal with at EDB are telling us that doing a tour of duty in key markets overseas is necessary to progress in the company," Ms Poh said, adding that people are still reluctant to take on such work.

As part of the network, an SGLN mentoring programme will pair participants with more established corporate leaders. These include local senior executives in Singapore companies and multinational corporations, or foreigners who are based here.

There are now 21 Singaporean and three foreign mentors.

The programme will take place over six to nine months, with mentors expected to commit to at least three meetings with their mentees. No fees are involved.

HCLI will track the progress of these meet-ups.

SGLN has about 250 members, most of whom are professionals, managers, executives and technicians, or PMETs. They come from aerospace, finance, healthcare, tourism, supply chain, technology and semiconductor companies.

About one-third have less than five years of leadership experience, while another one-third have five to 10 years. The remainder have more than 10 years' leadership experience, including regional and global responsibilities.

These members' job titles span a range from more junior roles, such as managers, to more senior ones such as chief financial officers or managing directors.

There are no strict restrictions on age and career stage for joining the SGLN, although only Singaporeans can join as mentees.

One mentor for the programme is Mr Rajan Krishnakumar, a vice-president and people business partner of international markets at payments giant Mastercard.

Having worked in India as well as Singapore, he hopes to be able to share his experiences in navigating cultural nuances in different workplaces.

He said: "I think I can share my international multicultural experiences and help individuals get out of their comfort zone, or think about ways that they can broaden their horizons."

Also present at the launch was Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan, who talked about how he had benefited from mentorship, such as while he was working at Goldman Sachs, a global company that provides a range of financial services.