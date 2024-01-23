New fellowship to help S’porean leaders make global leap

SINGAPORE – Even with nearly 30 years of multinational experience in fast-moving consumer goods, Ms Poh Hwee Hian says that she still has much to learn – especially when it comes to integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into her workplace.

Ms Poh heads commercial and marketing development across 27 countries at in-flight caterer and ground handler Sats’ food solutions group, which she joined in June 2023.

“I believe AI will change a lot of things we do, and I don’t know enough about it,” said Ms Poh, who is in her early 50s.

Hoping to learn from other leaders and contribute more widely to Sats, she applied to join the Singapore Leaders Network’s (SGLN) new fellowship programme after her employer nominated her.

She was one of 60 inaugural fellows introduced on Jan 23 at a launch event held at Rochester Park in Buona Vista.

Aimed at mid- to senior-level Singaporean leaders, the fellowship, which will run annually, is designed to prepare participants for global leadership roles, with a focus on general management and leadership in a global setting.

Aspiring fellows had to provide a video presentation, personal essays and reference letters as part of a rigorous selection process by the networking group, which is backed by the Economic Development Board.

SGLN, which is managed by the Human Capital Leadership Institute, was launched in July 2022 to help Singaporeans prepare for global corporate leadership roles.

Besides a four-day leadership training course, fellows will meet an assigned mentor at least five times from March, and put their learning into action via a project. Virtual workshops and networking events will also be organised for them.

In a keynote speech at the fellowship’s launch, Ms Jill Lee, a corporate veteran and board director at engineering firm Schneider Electric, said many Singapore companies are venturing abroad and need enough Singaporeans with the experience to match.

“Global leadership capabilities can be best developed if the leaders have spent time to be immersed in the location, to appreciate how the culture, history and even politics there affect business,” she said.

A panel discussion featuring three fellows, and moderated by another, followed Ms Lee’s address.

The panellists were Ms Camy Loh, Bangkok-based deputy managing director of logistics provider Thai Tank Terminal; Ms Charlene Pereira, marketing director for South Asia-Pacific, finished lubricants at ExxonMobil Asia Pacific; and Mr Teo Hong Wei, director of innovation and customer solutions at MasterCard Asia Pacific.

Mr Malminderjit Singh, chief operating officer and Asia-Pacific regional director at consultancy Speyside, was the moderator.

The panellists spoke on sectors that Singaporeans are ready to be global leaders in, their hopes for the fellowship, and barriers deterring Singaporeans from taking up overseas stints, among other topics.