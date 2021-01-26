New committee formed to develop progressive wage model for waste management workers

SINGAPORE - A new committee has been formed to develop and implement a wage and training ladder for local workers in the waste management sector.

The new Tripartite Cluster for Waste Management will raise the wages and improve the well-being of the low-wage workers in the sector through a progressive wage model (PWM), said the Ministry of Manpower on Tuesday (Jan 26).

The ministry said that the PWM for the waste management sector, which was first mooted by the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) last year, will cover up to 3,000 local workers when it is implemented.

The new committee comprises representatives from the labour movement, employers, industry associations, service buyers and government officials. It aims to issue its recommendations in the second half of this year, said the MOM.

It will develop the job ladders, training requirements and wage benchmarks for the sector, the ministry added.

The committee is chaired by NTUC director of operations and mobilisation Fahmi Aliman, and co-chaired by Singapore National Employers Federation deputy honourary secretary Felix Loh.

As a wage ladder, the PWM provides a clear career progression pathway for workers in the sector. To improve their wages, workers must undergo structured training to upgrade their skills.

The PWM model currently covers the security, cleaning and landscaping industries.

The Government accepted the recommendations by a similar committee for the lift and escalator industry in 2018, and the PWM for the sector will take effect from 2022.