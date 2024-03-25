Nearly half of S’pore vacancies in 2023 for new roles; tech, business development workers in hot demand

SINGAPORE – Fresh opportunities arising from Singapore’s evolving economy are showing up in the job market, as the share of newly-created positions reached a high of 47.3 per cent out of all vacancies in 2023.
This is up from 38.7 per cent in 2022, and is the largest share recorded since the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) began tracking this figure in 2018.
Jobs with a technology focus remained strong in 2023 despite the restructuring and layoffs in tech firms, said the ministry on March 25.
Software, Web and multimedia developers were in hottest demand among professional, managerial, executive and technician (PMET) roles, contributing the largest share to PMET vacancies in 2023, like in 2022.
Job vacancies for system analysts also remained within the top ten PMET vacancies.
MOM said in a statement accompanying its full-year job vacancies report that the majority of newly-created positions arose due to business expansion into existing and new functions.
“This reflects the evolving nature of our economy and the accompanying changes in manpower demand.”
Overall, the labour market remained tight, as openings continued to outnumber job seekers, said the ministry.
There were 174 job vacancies for every 100 job seekers in December 2023, up from 164 vacancies in September 2023.
The proportion of vacancies that were for PMET roles continued to rise, reaching 57.2 per cent in 2023, up from 56 per cent in 2022 and 39.2 per cent in 2013.
MOM said the higher demand for skilled workers over the decade was seen particularly in sectors such as information and communications, financial and insurance services, professional services, and health and social services.
The report said that besides strong demand for tech jobs in 2023, job openings for business development and sales professionals rose as establishments sought to expand their businesses and improve the efficiency of their processes.
The demand for registered nurses and enrolled nurses has also remained strong as the healthcare sector continued to expand.
The ministry also said employers were willing to pay more to fill these positions, compared with the year before.
Meanwhile, the proportion of job vacancies unfilled for at least six months dipped from 27.1 per cent in 2022 to 23.5 per cent in 2023.
The decline over the decade, from 40.3 per cent in 2013 was driven by non-PMET vacancies, MOM noted.
It said that the shift reflects success in the efforts to alleviate the manpower crunch for non-PMET jobs through access to foreign manpower, technology adoption, job redesign, skills upgrading as well as efforts to raise wages through the Progressive Wage Model.
The model refers to a wage ladder pegged to skills and productivity increments in a range of lower-wage sectors and occupations.
“Non-PMET jobs such as supervisors in building and related trades and shop sales assistants had a higher share of vacancies that were less difficult to fill.
“PMET vacancies with less difficulty in filling include management executives for non-specialised duties, operations research analyst and administration managers.”
As companies clamour to hire, more are looking beyond academic qualifications when filling PMET openings.
The proportion of vacancies where academic qualifications were not the main determinant in hiring continued to rise to 74.9 per cent in 2023, from 73.6% in 2022 and 67.1 per cent in 2017 – the first year such data was collected.
A total of 68.3 per cent of employers indicated they were open to hire candidates with qualifications lower than what was required for the position, if the applicants have relevant work experience and skills or a good work attitude.
“This suggests that while academic qualifications are still relevant in hiring decisions, there is an increased willingness among employers to also consider applicants’ relevant experience and skill sets,” MOM said.
Employers who are more flexible and open to a wider talent pool are more successful in filling their vacancies, it noted.
“Employers with hard-to-fill vacancies are encouraged to improve the attractiveness of their jobs so that they can tap a larger talent pool to fill vacancies,” MOM added.