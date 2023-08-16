National Wages Council to convene on Aug 21, invites public feedback on annual guidelines

SINGAPORE – The National Wages Council (NWC), which issues annual guidelines on pay and employment issues, will convene on Aug 21 to begin its deliberations and is seeking views from the public.

The guidelines, slated for release by early November, will cover Dec 1, 2023, to Nov 30, 2024.

Recommended wage practices and suggested ranges for wage increases expressed in both percentage and dollar amounts, especially for lower-wage workers, are typically part of the issued guidelines.

Members of the public who wish to share their views on wage-related issues and suggestions on the upcoming guidelines can submit their feedback to the NWC secretariat by Sept 1.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Wednesday the council will take into account Singapore’s economic performance and outlook, labour market conditions and inflation in its deliberations.

The NWC, a body comprising employer, employee and government representatives, will be convening amid flagging economic growth, with Singapore cutting its economic growth forecast on Aug 11 amid a weak outlook for the export-driven manufacturing sector.

The labour market has also shown signs of softening with markedly slower employment growth and a dip in the number of employed residents.

Inflation, which hit 6.1 per cent in 2022, also eroded the greatest hike in total wages in a decade of 6.5 per cent, making for an increase of just 0.4 per cent in real total wages.

Moreover, real basic wages, excluding employer Central Provident Fund contributions, declined for the first time since 2012, falling by 1 per cent.

Prevailing guidelines covering the year ending Nov 30, 2023, recommended that employers increase wages of lower-wage workers by between 5.5 and 7.5 per cent, with a suggested minimum quantum of $80 for employers that have done well.

The NWC will also issue guidance on the annual growth of progressive wages for lower-wage workers.

Progressive wages refer to a wage ladder tied to productivity and skill improvements.

The ministry said the council’s upcoming guidelines will include the wage schedule for Occupational Progressive Wages (OPW) for administrators and drivers from March 1, 2024.

Developed by the NWC, the OPW model kicked in on March 1, 2023, applying to about 195,000 full-time and part-time administrators and drivers who are Singaporeans and permanent residents.