National Wages Council to convene on April 19, will announce guidelines by end-May

SINGAPORE - The National Wages Council (NWC) will convene next Monday (April 19) to relook guidelines on wage- and employment-related issues amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In its deliberations, it will take into account the domestic and global economic situations and outlook given the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, as well as Singapore's pace of recovery, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Wednesday.

The NWC - which is chaired by DBS Bank chairman Peter Seah and comprises representatives from the Government, employers and unions - aims to announce the updated guidelines by the end of next month.

The high-level council meets every year to update guidelines on wage and employment matters.

Last year, the NWC, in a rare move, reviewed its wage guidelines for a second time as the coronavirus outbreak took its toll on the labour market.

It was only the fourth time since being set up in 1972 that the council had been convened twice in the same year.

The previous times came amid major economic crises as well - in 2009, 2001 and 1998.