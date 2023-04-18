'Go ahead and do what you need': Firm makes arrangement for staff to celebrate personal milestones

When Mr Raja Sekaran shared news of his daughter’s upcoming wedding, his supervisor allowed him to work remotely so he could spend extended time with his family. The same arrangement was made when his daughter later had a child in the United States.
Now in his fourth year at Motorola Solutions as a practice director of business development, Mr Sekaran appreciates the flexibility and trust extended to employees.
“They said, ‘Go ahead and do what you need, these are important milestones in your life’,” he recounts.
“Hearing this gave me confidence to balance my work and personal commitments without compromising on either.”
Prioritising people as their biggest asset
Mr Sekaran’s experience is just one of the ways US-headquartered Fortune 500 multinational technology company cares for its employees, earning it a spot on this year's list of best employers in Singapore according to global research firm Statista in collaboration with The Straits Times. As part of hybrid work arrangements, staff come into the office up to three days per week, which are designated for team collaboration. They may work remotely on the remaining days based on their personal, team and client needs.
Motorola Solutions’ latest staff wellness initiative, Live Well, Be Well, is similarly aimed at addressing what employees value. Designed with a points system to encourage participation, the app allows users to learn how to eat healthily, stay in shape, manage stress, and more.
For senior business operations analyst Ms Melissa Soh, the company’s wellness initiative introduced her to an app that made her think about her sleeping habits for the first time.
“I realised I wasn’t getting enough rest and this reminded me to invest more in my own well-being,” she says.
Ensuring no talent is left behind
On the professional front, both Mr Sekaran and Ms Soh have received encouragement from the company to upskill and develop their abilities.
Transitioning from his decades-long career as a police officer and not being a digital native had Mr Sekaran, 56, initially uncertain of how he would adapt to a technology-focused company. However, his worries were unfounded as he discovered many opportunities to learn and gain certifications that were relevant to his role, such as in cloud technology and operations.
The company also holds regular lunch-and-learn sessions where employees can benefit from the knowledge of their colleagues. Having been invited to speak at this platform twice, Mr Sekaran feels the experience he brings has been recognised and valued.
Today, he confidently engages local and regional clients on the technological solutions offered by the mission-critical communications provider.
Meanwhile, what started as an internship stint turned into a journey of growth and self-discovery for Ms Soh.
During her four years to date at the company, the 27-year-old is grateful for two job rotation opportunities.
“I have a great mentor whom I feel comfortable reaching out to even though we are in different departments. Whether it is work-related or life advice, he is there to listen and give me a different perspective,” she says.
“The genuine concern for the people that I see throughout the company really makes it feel like a family here.”
Caring for communities beyond their own
The company also makes it a point to contribute to the community. Motorola Solutions Foundation, the charitable and philanthropic arm of the company, connects employees to organisations where they can drive meaningful change.
The Foundation hosts an annual volunteer-a-thon in which teams from offices around the world complete projects to generate donations for charity. Last year, more than one in four employees across 43 countries logged over 47,000 volunteer hours collectively during these dedicated Global Months of Service.
In Singapore, employees have partnered with charities including Yellow Ribbon Singapore and Pertapis Centre for Women and Girls.
For Ms Soh, who has participated in various volunteer projects organised by the company, this only further strengthens her sense of purpose and belonging.
“I feel proud to be a part of it,” she says. “It is good for the soul and I am glad Motorola Solutions gives us the opportunity to do this.”