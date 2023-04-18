'Go ahead and do what you need': Firm makes arrangement for staff to celebrate personal milestones

When Mr Raja Sekaran shared news of his daughter’s upcoming wedding, his supervisor allowed him to work remotely so he could spend extended time with his family. The same arrangement was made when his daughter later had a child in the United States.

Now in his fourth year at Motorola Solutions as a practice director of business development, Mr Sekaran appreciates the flexibility and trust extended to employees.

“They said, ‘Go ahead and do what you need, these are important milestones in your life’,” he recounts.

“Hearing this gave me confidence to balance my work and personal commitments without compromising on either.”

Prioritising people as their biggest asset

Mr Sekaran’s experience is just one of the ways US-headquartered Fortune 500 multinational technology company cares for its employees, earning it a spot on this year's list of best employers in Singapore according to global research firm Statista in collaboration with The Straits Times. As part of hybrid work arrangements, staff come into the office up to three days per week, which are designated for team collaboration. They may work remotely on the remaining days based on their personal, team and client needs.