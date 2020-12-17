More than 3,000 jobs on offer in financial services, with 9 in 10 for PMETs

SINGAPORE - About 3,010 jobs are available in the financial services sector, with nine in 10 for professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs).

They make up slightly more than half or 57 per cent of the nearly 5,200 jobs, traineeship and attachment openings available in the sector as of end-November, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in its final jobs situation report for the year on Thursday (Dec 17).

Roles with the highest number of job vacancies include compliance officers or risk analysts, which have a median monthly pay of $9,100, as well as software, web and multimedia developers, which have a median monthly pay of $7,750.

Other in-demand roles are management and business consultants, which have a median monthly salary of $7,500, and financial analysts which command a median monthly salary of $6,500.

On top of these jobs available under the SGUnited Jobs and Skills package, the Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) Employment Outlook Survey in June found that more than 30 financial institutions intend to hire for about 1,800 jobs from July this year to June next year.

About half of the hiring demand is from technology functions, including application developers, application architects and business analysts.

There is also healthy growth in hiring in business segments such as private banking and wealth management, corporate banking, consumer banking and insurance, according to the pilot MAS survey.