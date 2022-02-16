More public service officers left their jobs last year

The public sector has seen an increase in attrition across the board, with the largest generic scheme in the civil service seeing a 10-year high in resignation rate last year, Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing said in Parliament yesterday.

The resignation rate in the Management Executive Scheme hit a 10-year peak of 9.9 per cent last year and the attrition has clearly picked up momentum in the last six months.

Under the scheme, officers are deployed across a wide range of jobs in the civil service, including in policymaking, administration and operations.

When contacted, the Public Service Division declined to say how many officers there are in the scheme.

Mr Chan added that specific segments, such as information and communications technology (ICT), are facing more pressures amid talent shortages.

The ICT segment's resignation rate was higher than the 9.9 per cent in the management executive scheme, he said.

The public sector, which includes the civil service, employs about 153,000 public officers working in 16 ministries and more than 50 statutory boards.

The civil service employs about 87,000 officers.

Factors such as higher job pressures, pay and opportunities for professional development and progression have contributed to attrition in the public service.

"In particular, over the past two years, public officers have had to face intense pressure, working tirelessly to sustain the fight against Covid-19," said Mr Chan, who is also Education Minister.

"At times, they also have to deal with anxious and even demanding members of the public in the course of their Covid-19-related work. The shift to remote work has also blurred the lines between work and life."

There is also the risk of an increase in attrition as the economy recovers and with the private sector offering more jobs.