More job seekers, employees discriminated against over mental health issues in 2022: MOM survey

SINGAPORE – More resident job seekers and employees experienced discrimination due to their mental health condition in 2022 than in 2021.

However, there was an overall decline in the proportion of both groups who said they faced discrimination due to any personal attributes.

This comes as employers better followed fair employment guidelines and introduced formal procedures to manage workplace discrimination, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in its latest fair employment practices report released on Monday.

More of the discriminated resident employees sought help, with 35.3 per cent doing so in 2022, compared with 20 per cent in 2021, according to the report.

The third such report since 2018 drew on results from a poll of 3,600 Singaporeans and permanent residents aged 15 and above in the labour force, excluding full-time national servicemen.

Age, race and mental health discrimination were the three most common forms of discrimination experienced during both the job search and in the workplace.

Among job seekers, 5 per cent said they faced discrimination due to their mental health condition in 2022, a marked uptick from 2.9 per cent who said so in 2021.

“This could be partly attributed to greater expectations for employers to care for their staff’s mental needs, as well as an increase in the proportion of residents in the labour force with mental health conditions,” said MOM.

However, age discrimination remained the most common form of discrimination in the job search, as 16.6 per cent of job seekers said they faced this in 2022, down from 18.9 per cent in 2021.

The second most common form of discrimination was racial discrimination, which was experienced by 7.1 per cent of job seekers in 2022, up from 6.3 per cent in 2021. Mental health was in third place.

Overall, the proportion of job seekers who said they faced discrimination during their job search fell to 23.8 per cent in 2022, from 25.8 per cent in 2021. It was almost half of the 42.7 per cent recorded in 2018, which was the previous time the survey was conducted.

The MOM report also found that job advertisements which stated a preference for specific demographic characteristics without justifications remained the most common source of discrimination experienced by job seekers.

However, the proportion of job seekers who indicated this form of discrimination fell to 33.9 per cent in 2022, from 43.3 per cent in 2021, as more employers adhere to the Tripartite Guidelines on Fair Employment Practices (TGFEP), ensuring that job advertisements state criteria related to the qualifications, skills, knowledge and experience of candidates, MOM said.

Requests by employers for personal information that was not relevant to the job was reported by 23 per cent of job seekers who felt discriminated against.

Meanwhile, among employees, the prevalence of mental health discrimination in the workplace grew to 4.7 per cent in 2022, from 3.2 per cent in 2021. It overtook ageism as the top form of discrimination experienced at work in 2022.