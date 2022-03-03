MOM: Having fixed hours of uninterrupted rest for maids imposes rigidity

Prescribing a fixed number of hours of uninterrupted rest for maids on their rest days will impose rigidity on them and their employers, as households have different needs.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) does not intend to specify the hours of uninterrupted rest for migrant domestic workers (MDWs) on a given rest day, said Minister of State for Manpower Gan Siow Huang in Parliament yesterday.

"Different households have different arrangements with their MDWs based on their respective needs," she added. "What is more important is that the employer and the MDW maintain open communication on their respective needs and come to mutual agreement on the rest day arrangement."

A new rest day plan announced in July will be implemented towards the year end to give existing employers and their maids time to adjust, said Ms Gan. Under the new rule, employers must give their maids at least one compulsory rest day each month that cannot be compensated with cash.

Currently, maids are entitled to a weekly rest day. They may work on such days, but must be compensated with at least a day's salary or be allowed to reschedule their rest day within the same month.

Ms Gan was replying to a question from Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC) on whether MOM intends to define the mandatory rest day for maids as a full 24-hour period of uninterrupted rest.

Employers and maids who need help reaching an agreement on the rest day arrangement can call the ministry's MDW helpline, said Ms Gan.

They can also seek help from their employment agencies or use the free dispute resolution services offered by the Centre for Domestic Employees and the Foreign Domestic Worker Association for Social Support and Training.