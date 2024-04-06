MOM and police refute claims they had asked migrant worker’s employer to deport him

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has refuted claims that the ministry and the police had advised the employer of a Bangladeshi worker, who has worked in Singapore for 16 years, to deport him from Singapore.

In a statement on Facebook on April 6, MOM said the police are investigating if Mr Md Sharif Uddin, who won an award for a book he wrote about life here as a migrant worker, is a victim of intentional harassment.

The ministry said that until police investigations are completed, he is allowed to remain in Singapore.

The statement followed a video posted by migrant worker welfare groups on social media of Mr Sharif’s case.

In the video, he said he lost his job after he told his employer to alert the police about illegal moneylenders who were harassing him over an alleged unpaid loan.

The 46-year-old, who denied borrowing any money, said he was given one month’s notice with his last day stated as April 12.

Mr Sharif’s case has since gained the support of more than 760 people, who signed an online petition to let the father of two to remain here.

In its Facebook post, MOM addressed queries from the media and members of the public about its involvement and the circumstances surrounding Mr Sharif’s situation.

The ministry said the daughter of Mr Sharif’s employer had sought advice from Geylang Neighbourhood Police Centre on March 9 after receiving debtor’s notes and hell notes addressed to the worker at her residential address.

“In view of her concerns about the continued harassment at her home from unknown parties and the possible risks to her family’s safety, the on-duty officer said that the police would step up patrols around her home and alert her condominium’s security,” said MOM.

“The officer, out of concern for her family’s and her well-being, also advised her generally that harassment would usually stop after the work pass of a foreign worker being harassed had been cancelled, and the worker no longer worked for the employer.”

A representative of Mr Sharif’s employer then contacted the ministry on March 11.

The representative asked about the cancellation of a worker’s work permit over alleged involvement in unlicensed moneylending activities, which result in the employer facing harassment by unlicensed moneylenders.

“The representative did not make any reference to Mr Sharif during the call or elaborate on the details of the case,” said the ministry.

“MOM did not advise the employer to terminate Mr Sharif’s employment.”