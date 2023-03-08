From drug-busting operations to rehabilitation: They're guardians of a drug-free Singapore

What started off as “just a taste” for Diane (not her real name) ended up sending the young woman into a downward spiral. Over the next 20 years, the “hardcore” drug user was in and out of drug rehabilitation centre and convicted of penal offences more than five times.

While under custody, she often engaged in aggressive and self-harm behaviours, even while pregnant. The prison officers at Institution A4, Singapore’s only female prison, did all they could to stabilise her behaviour and rehabilitate her. The officers never gave up on helping her, even though she kept returning to her old ways.

This is one of the harsh realities of drug addiction. The global and regional drug situation remains challenging, with shifting global attitudes toward more liberal drug control policies observed. Within ASEAN, some countries are reportedly looking to follow Thailand's footsteps and shift towards decriminalisation and legalisation of cannabis use.

We speak to four officers from the uniformed and civilian tracks at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), who have made it their lives’ work to combat the scourge of drugs in Singapore together.