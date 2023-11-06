From media relations to training: What does a civilian generalist actually do?

During my media relations stint, I worked with my colleagues across the Home Team on areas such as civil defence, our community response to the threat of terrorism, rehabilitation and drug-related matters. Other memorable pieces that I’ve handled include the publicity for our Home Team Festival, the Fire Safety Act and the formation of the Gambling Regulatory Authority. I was also involved in handling media matters during the 2020 General Elections and the Trump-Kim Summit in 2018.

I also organised media visits to Government Quarantine Facilities (GQFs) during the Covid-19 pandemic. Amidst the uncertainties when Covid-19 first hit in 2020, we still felt it was important to inform the public about what went on in the GQFs, as well as to assure them that the Home Team was doing its best to tackle the pandemic. It was a logistical challenge, but we pulled it off in the end.

Q: What inspired your move to Training?

As Civilian Generalists, we are encouraged to rotate between job postings every few years – especially as newer officers. After more than three years in media relations, I wanted to try something different and, in 2021, was posted to the Training and Competency Development Division, where I now develop policies and frameworks to equip our Home Team officers to perform their immediate roles more effectively and be ready to tackle future challenges.

Q: Did you face any resistance when you expressed interest in switching roles?

No, on the contrary, my supervisor was very supportive and encouraged me to try out different roles to better understand different aspects of the Home Team’s work, and discover where my interests and strengths lie. There are 12 domain areas across the 11 Home Team agencies that MHA Civilian Generalists can choose to move across to develop a variety of competencies, and we are encouraged to do so.

Q: How are you now involved in developing training policies?

Training is a constant, iterative process in the Home Team. A lot of my work involves brainstorming, strategic planning and coordination. Currently, I focus on developing new policies or reviewing existing ones to ensure the officers’ training remains relevant and useful for their work.

We enable our civilian officers to receive up-to-date training through milestone programmes, work with our Home Team departments to optimise training resources across MHA, and implement initiatives to improve the physical fitness of our uniformed workforce. Civilian Generalists are also scheduled for various programmes at different stages of our career, to ensure that we are equipped for our current and future roles.