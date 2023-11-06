Managing a team for the first time? Find out how to give good feedback

In this series, manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi offers practical answers to candid questions on navigating workplace challenges and getting ahead in your career. Get more tips by signing up to The Straits Times’ HeadSTart newsletter.

Q: I’m leading a team for the first time. How do I give constructive feedback to those I manage?

A: Providing good feedback is crucial to bringing out the potential of those you manage.

This is why newly-minted leaders need to gain this skill quickly to help others learn which areas to improve in, why it is necessary and how to do so.

Those appointed to lead for the first time, particularly after a long career without such responsibilities, may struggle with several aspects of providing good feedback, such as active listening, observes Ms Ishita Bandyopadhyay, associate partner for talent solutions, South-east Asia, at professional services firm Aon.

It can be a challenge to find time to provide feedback to everyone when necessary and to make a habit out of giving regular feedback.

New leaders may also find it difficult to provide relatable feedback that recipients are motivated to act on, or they may reject a subordinate’s solutions out of hand.

Being sensitive to the feelings, body language and verbal cues of individuals receiving feedback is essential to curbing such negative tendencies, advises Dr James Kwan, director for executive coaching at executive search firm Cornerstone International Group.

“When giving feedback, they should be patient and open to listening to employees’ views with no prejudice.”

He adds that new leaders should also be empathetic, authentic and constructive. They should avoid being defensive and having a fixed mindset.

Ms Bandyopadhyay says managers should listen actively to what feedback recipients say before, during and after the session. Such sharing can provide valuable context on the causes behind the employee’s challenges and the support needed to ensure improvement, she adds.

She also recommends the following steps:

Include an observation of the issue and an explanation of the impact it has caused, Pause for the recipient to process and respond, and Give suggestions on ways to improve.

Some managers are reluctant to give negative feedback to avoid being perceived badly by their subordinates.