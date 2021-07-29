Man wins award for libraries that give colleagues access to safety materials in native languages

SINGAPORE - When he realised some of his colleagues were having trouble understanding instructions in English, an assistant safety manager at engineering consultancy company RCY decided to pitch in to help them.

Mr Chinnaiah Prabhu started safety libraries for them to easily access workplace safety and health materials in their native languages.

The libraries have helped his non-English-speaking colleagues to improve their knowledge on such matters, while also providing a space for them to read and unwind.

For his efforts, the 36-year-old, who has been with the company for about five years, was given the bizSAFE Champion Award on Thursday (July 29). The award recognises individuals who have been proactive in raising the risk management capabilities of their organisations.

At a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng commended him for going the extra mile to take care of his fellow workers.

Mr Prabhu said the idea for the libraries came about two years ago.

"Due to the language barriers, the quality of the information reaching the workers was not effective enough," he noted. This is despite the use of visual aids for briefings.

Mr Prabhu believes the award will push him to think of more innovative ways to maintain safety and health standards. "It is my duty to ensure everyone goes back home safely to their families," he added.