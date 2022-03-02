Make Jobs Growth Incentive permanent to help mature PMEs: MP

Making the Jobs Growth Incentive (JGI) permanent can help mature professionals, managers and executives (PMEs) transition into new jobs, said labour MP Patrick Tay (Pioneer).

This comes as the scheme, which supports local hiring through wage subsidies, will be extended by six months to September but with stepped-down support rates.

Mr Tay, who is assistant secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), called for the JGI to be translated into "a permanent short-term salary support initiative to assist our mature PMEs".

"This is done by helping companies which hire unemployed mature PMEs in mitigating the costs and risks associated with hiring this group of PMEs, who may possess the relevant skills and experience needed," he added during the debate on the Budget statement yesterday.

"This will also allow companies to assess the mature PMEs' suitability for the job roles and continue to keep them in the companies' workforce," said Mr Tay.

He also noted that the current extension will motivate firms to hire older PMEs and ensure these workers get the opportunities they deserve.

The scheme, which was introduced in September 2020, has already been extended twice, with the latest qualifying window originally slated to close this month.

Meanwhile, there is a need to not only protect the confidentiality of whistle-blowers of discriminatory practices, but also prohibit retaliation against them, said Mr Tay.

Though he has met human resource professionals and PMEs who come across such practices, he said, "in most cases, they do not report such practices for fear of potential reprisals or consequences".

He called for legal protections to promote transparency and fairness, and for employers to set up formal grievance handling processes that are communicated clearly to their workers.

"It is beneficial for those who experienced workplace discrimination or harassment to come forward, so that problems can be resolved and positive norms established," he said.