Learning app with 75,000 courses to help workers upskill

An online learning app that provides convenient and bite-sized content for training and upskilling was launched yesterday.

Developed by NTUC LearningHub, the Learning eXperience Platform app currently has more than 75,000 courses.

It was launched during NTUC's Ordinary Delegates' Conference, which was held in a hybrid format.

The app can be downloaded for free, but a subscription is required to gain access to the courses.

The subscription fee is $10 a month. For union members, it is $5 a month.

However, all subscribers can use their SkillsFuture Credit to fully offset these amounts.

The app can also serve as an online learning management system for businesses with company training committees.

These businesses can create job-specific content, put them on the platform and track the progress of their workers.

At the conference, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said of the app: "This is one example of how the labour movement brings together different parts of its ecosystem in a more complete way - driving transformation and building capabilities through the company training committees, and helping workers grow through (the app)."

NTUC said that together with other unions, it has formed company training committees with 781 companies so far.

These committees support workers in upskilling and achieving better work prospects through company training.

NTUC and the unions have also helped 130 companies embark on an operation and technology road map to transform their business and workforce.

The road map is specific to each company's needs and industry. It aims to help firms develop near-, mid-and long-term business strategies and training plans, including identifying skills gaps and other needs, and an action plan to meet them.

The new app complements these efforts in supporting workers' upgrading and companies' transformation, NTUC said.

NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng said the labour movement will also do more in the area of digital innovation.

The launch of the app "marks our commitment that NTUC will be a training enabler, to support workers not just in current employment, but also in their employability in time to come", Mr Ng said.