It's a match: How skills-based hiring fits in the future of work

In July, management trainee Pek Jia Wei started thinking about exploring roles in a new industry, a process she described as “searching blindly with a resume”. Until she came across Skills Path, a new skills-based hiring initiative launched by LinkedIn in August this year.

Supported by the National Jobs Council, Skills Path promotes hiring based on skills rather than a candidate’s educational qualifications or past experience.

Ms Pek applied for the Talent and Learning Solutions consultant role offered by hiring company LinkedIn via Skills Path. The world's largest professional network is a participating employer in the pilot phase of the Skills Path programme.

Communicative and people-oriented, the 23-year-old went on to complete two Skill Assessments in critical thinking and customer service that were matched based on the role she had applied for. Just two days later, she received a message from a recruiter.

“As a job seeker, I found Skills Path useful in demonstrating the skills the hiring company was looking for. This gives me a better idea of my suitability for the role from the start. Even though I didn’t have prior work experience in a technology company, going through the LinkedIn Learning courses and Skill Assessments gave me the confidence to apply for the role,” she says.

The programme offers job seekers free LinkedIn Learning courses based on their selected role, allowing them to validate these skills with assessments before they submit their job application. The Skill Assessments that job seekers can take include analytical skills, attention to detail, project management, critical thinking and customer service, and Excel.

Like other job seekers on the programme, Ms Pek also had to undergo a screening process which included a written or video introduction with questions set by the hiring company.

“Before taking these assessments, Skills Path offered me relevant LinkedIn Learning courses that would match the role I was applying for, such as building rapport, handling difficult conversations, and critical thinking. These were really in-depth — each one took a few hours to complete. My confidence grew in the process as I knew I was spending time on acquiring skills that the job required,” she says.