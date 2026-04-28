An open culture where no topic is off limits, paired with structured training and opportunities to take ownership of projects, helps Huawei employees build lasting careers

Ms Ma Hui Ling (second from left) with other Huawei employees at one of the company's many training sessions that keep them at the forefront of a fast-changing industry.

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Some of the best ideas and solutions do not come from formal work meetings around a conference table. At Huawei’s Singapore office, lunch and coffee breaks are also fertile ground for problem-solving and innovation. Engineer Lim Jiunn Bin can attest to that.

“Sometimes we don’t know how to overcome a certain issue, but open and informal discussions help us to think out of the box,” says the 46-year-old senior principal engineer, who has been at the tech firm for 12 years. “My colleagues are very willing to share their experience and knowledge.”



Such discussions are an unscripted part of the workday, but they reflect the collaborative work culture at Huawei, which marks its 25th anniversary in Singapore in 2026.



Across the company, from research labs to enterprise sales, this spirit of openness has quietly shaped how challenges are overcome as a team.



When issues arise, teams across different functions come together quickly to resolve them, making open communication not just encouraged, but also essential.

Mr Lim recalls a project where engineers from the software, hardware and algorithm teams worked closely to roll out a new feature under tight timelines, which was later showcased at an industry event overseas. The team broke down problems, drew on one another’s expertise and worked quickly to deliver a solution.

At Huawei, he says, collaboration is instinctive and everyone works towards a shared goal. “We focus on the problem and solve it together,” he says.

Over the years, Mr Lim Jiunn Bin (first row, second from right) has taken on responsibilities beyond his initial role, supported by a culture that encourages continuous learning and collaboration. PHOTO: HUAWEI

Since joining the company as a video codec architect and now as an AI software algorithm architect, Mr Lim has also been given the opportunity to take on tasks beyond his initial job scope, including project management. This shift has allowed him to develop skills in overseeing schedules, budgets and stakeholder communications, which have proven invaluable to his professional growth.



The company’s structured training programmes and access to international conferences are pivotal in keeping Mr Lim and his colleagues at the forefront of a rapidly evolving tech industry. What keeps him energised after more than a decade, he says, is the daily learning.

“Every day there’s something new. I am always pushing myself to read, to understand, to dive deeper into the latest information and developments within the industry.”



This emphasis on developing people has also earned external recognition. Huawei is among Singapore’s best employers in a list compiled by global research firm Statista in collaboration with The Straits Times.

A fast track to career growth

Huawei’s focus on talent development and expansion has also shaped Ms Ma Hui Ling’s career path. The 28-year-old joined Huawei in 2023 as a management trainee straight out of university, where she studied accountancy.



By her own admission, she was a “clueless fresh grad” who thought Huawei mostly made mobile phones. Today, she is an assistant account director, having climbed the ranks quickly in just over three years.



She was even entrusted with a major enterprise account, a level of responsibility unusual for someone her age. This marked a turning point in her career where she ventured out of her comfort zone and learnt to become a valued point of contact for her C-suite clients.

Ms Ma Hui Ling (centre) with her supervisor and a team member, whose guidance and support have helped accelerate her growth. PHOTO: HUAWEI

Ms Ma credits the collaborative culture at Huawei for allowing her to excel in her job. “No question is a stupid question,” she says, noting that her colleagues readily share their expertise and knowledge.



“It wasn’t like, ‘I’m your boss, go settle your own problem.’ It’s always been, ‘What’s the problem? We can solve it together’,” she says.



Like Mr Lim, Ms Ma has also reaped plenty of training opportunities at Huawei. She undergoes sales training twice a year locally, as well as in overseas locations such as Shenzhen and the Philippines.

She says: “Every day is different in Huawei. It’s not just a normal nine-to-five, but a learning pathway for me as I grow in the tech industry.”