From cyborg roaches to cutting-edge scanners: How tech agency's culture drives breakthroughs

On any given day, the outdoor atrium at Toa Payoh HDB Hub is teeming with commuters, shoppers and residents going about their daily lives. Amidst the bustling crowd, Rover-X, a four-legged robotic dog, spots an unattended piece of baggage and immediately sends an alert in real time to the command centre.

Such a scenario is not something out of a sci-fi movie, but a plausible event that public security agencies prepare for. Once a new command and control system for HTX’s fleet of autonomous robots is ready, Home Team officers from any part of Singapore will be able to remotely dispatch surveillance drones and robots with other capabilities to help on-site officers.

“By augmenting the officers with technology, we can enable them to carry out their duties more effectively, thereby making a positive impact on public safety and the well-being of the communities,” says engineer Chin Zhihao, 42. He is from HTX’s Robotics, Automation and Unmanned Systems (RAUS) team and is the project lead for the new centralised robotics dashboard that allows officers to deploy and control the different robots developed by the team.

Earlier this month, the RAUS team unveiled another addition to its arsenal of robotic tools – cyborg cockroaches that can crawl into tiny spaces too small for humans during search and rescue missions.

Mr Chin is also RAUS team’s acting deputy director, overseeing a team of 12 engineers. He shares that the team is motivated by a strong sense of purpose.

“Knowing our efforts contribute to keeping the Home Team officers safe while enabling them to focus on higher priority tasks brings a deep sense of fulfilment,” he shares.

Continuous learning and development

In order for his team to produce cutting-edge solutions, Mr Chin keeps his eyes peeled for relevant courses and conferences that will advance his engineers’ professional and personal development.

“At RAUS, we put a lot of effort into the growth of our engineers,” he explains.

The agency mandates that each employee – from the junior level all the way to directors – attend 100 hours of training each year. Mr Chin himself attended conferences and technology exhibitions to keep abreast of the latest research and trends in robotics and automation.

He also takes the time to have one-on-one conversations with his team, checking in with them on the resources they need to perform well in their job. He also makes sure that every team member’s work is valued and recognised within the team and the wider organisation.

Aside from nurturing staff, Mr Chin feels what truly sets HTX apart is its emphasis on collaboration — something he says he has personally benefited from.

“Working on cross-functional projects and collaborating with colleagues from different divisions allowed me to broaden my perspective and expand my network within the organisation,” he says.

There are 15 teams in HTX, ranging from RAUS to cybersecurity. HTX also partners external teams to work on certain projects. The cyborg cockroaches, for example, are being developed by HTX together with Nanyang Technological University, and Klass Engineering and Solutions.

This is one of the major differences between HTX and private sector companies, says Mr Chin. “In the private sector, there’s a lot of emphasis on profit and loss, which may not provide a very healthy environment for collaboration,” he says.

At HTX, however, Mr Chin feels the work done serves a bigger purpose beyond the bottom line and helps to create a safe space for collaboration. “That fact that the work we do contributes to the security and safety of our loved ones keeps us motivated,” he adds.