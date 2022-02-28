How this 35-year-old successfully made a mid-career switch from retail to IT

Mr Edi Djau watched with alarm as sales plunged at the retail company where he worked.

Singapore had imposed circuit breaker measures to contain the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak. Businesses that were considered non-essential – including Mr Djau’s company, which relied heavily on the tourism sector – had to be closed from April to June in 2020.

Retail sales in 2020 plunged to its lowest levels since 1986, according to data from the Singapore Department of Statistics.

The 35-year-old Singaporean, who declined to say whether he is married, had been working in retail for close to seven years. He decided that it was time to reinvent his career.

Mr Djau took a diploma conversion course in computer networking at Singapore Polytechnic (SP) and found work afterwards as an IT helpdesk support staff in systems integration company VGC Technology.

Since August 2021, Mr Djau has completed a Microsoft-certified training course with education institution Lithan Academy. The course was 90 per cent funded by SkillsFuture Singapore. Following his training with Lithan Academy, Mr Djau completed further self-paced learning by Microsoft and passed four skills-based exams in Azure, the tech company's cloud computing platform.

Today, Mr Djau is a certified Azure solutions architect. He now helps VGC Technology in implementing cloud infrastructure for customers across sectors like retail, finance and more.