How tapping the SGUnited Skills Programme can ease companies’ recruitment woes and build a strong talent pipeline

Fact: Almost six out of 10 employers are concerned that they do not find suitable candidates with the necessary work experience, skills and knowledge.

This statistic was revealed in a 2020 report by RGF International Recruitment on hiring trends and the impact of Covid-19 on businesses. It surveyed 1,500 Singapore employees and workers between December 2019 and May 2020.

The report also found that employers face increased competition from other employers – both compete for the same talent pool in a niche industry – and a lack of candidates who fit their corporate culture.

Yet, more than 40 per cent of Singapore employees have reportedly left a firm that does not provide learning and development opportunities, according to survey respondents polled by professional network LinkedIn.

Talent is crucial for performance

For companies in the midst of transformation and pivoting of business, hiring the right talent is crucial.

The ongoing crisis hard-hitting various sectors has also pushed good talents to explore industries they would have otherwise not considered. This represents a good opportunity to bring on board a candidate with other experiences and new perspectives.

It was also found that most companies in Singapore are not investing enough in their workers; only 12 per cent of employers invested in better training, concluded the 2019 edition of the National Business Survey.

Leveraging government assistance, hiring incentives such as the Jobs Growth Incentive can provide companies’ with additional support in their expansion.

“As an essential services provider, we seek like-minded team members with a positive attitude in adopting digital technology to join our growing family of purpose-driven companies in bringing value to the community under our care.

"Our founders believe in building a diverse staff strength from different backgrounds to bring about different perspectives to effectively resolve issues faced," says Sandra Yeoh, assistant director, Rhodo Property Group.

A different kind of recruitment

A typical recruitment involves resume review, followed by interview sessions, before making a decision to hire or not.

Imagine that as a hiring manager, you are now able to assess actual job and corporate fit, in exchange for providing training and mentorship. This could be your competitive advantage in your recruitment strategies and enable you to broaden your talent pool.

For trainees’, it would allow them to understand and adjust to the nature of the job at a more suitable pace.

Setting the right PACE

Your business can achieve the above by collaborating with Singapore Polytechnic’s (SP) Professional & Adult Continuing Education (PACE) Academy, an institution well-versed in Continuing Education and Training needs.

SP PACE’s SGUnited Skills (SGUS) Programme is designed to equip trainees with certifiable, industry-relevant and work-ready skills. Data Analytics, Cybersecurity and Design Thinking are some of the emerging skills that companies can expect of SGUS trainees.

Companies can actively participate in SGUS by hosting attachments for up to three months. Call it a win-win situation; hosting companies – such as Rhodo Property Group – have access to a pool of skilled trainees for attachment and/or placement, who can acquire job skills and find long-term employment.

Trainees form part of the hosting companies’ workforce during their attachment period, easing immediate recruitment woes – and, if deemed suitable, eventually become part of the hosting companies’ talent pipeline. Trainees can be converted to employees even prior to programme completion.

The Singapore government supports this initiative with a monthly training allowance of $1,200 for SGUS trainees during their attachment period. This helps defray employers’ costs for offering attachment opportunities, and attracts potential full-time talent.

Collectively, the partnership strengthens Singapore’s workforce talent pool – especially in areas where trained manpower is needed – so companies and the industry can flourish.



Aside from easing hiring challenges, hosting companies can build a strong talent pipeline by collaborating with Singapore Polytechnic PACE Academy to develop a structured programme that will groom future employees into potential company leaders, and fill talent gaps or prepare for future business expansion. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLYTECHNIC



Upskilling for a rapidly changing industry

According to a new research report by Amazon Web Services (AWS) titled “Unlocking APAC’s Digital Potential: Changing Digital Skill Needs and Policy Approaches”, 51 per cent of Singapore’s digital workers not applying cloud computing skills today believe it will be a job requirement by 2025.

The top in-demand skills in Singapore were revealed to include cloud architecture design, cybersecurity, and software operations support.

“AWS is committed to helping Singaporeans remain relevant to the rapidly-changing industry. Our collaboration with Singapore Polytechnic and five other Singapore institutes of higher learning to integrate AWS-designed education content into mainstream technology and diploma courses will equip students and adult learners to upskill and reskill, helping them expand and create new career paths,” said its managing director for ASEAN, Worldwide Public Sector, Ms Tan Lee Chew.

She adds: “We are excited that programmes like SGUS, which incorporates AWS cloud content, will help develop Singapore’s human capital, which is critical for long-term and inclusive economic growth.”

Enabling companies to build a strong talent pipeline

Aside from easing hiring challenges, hosting companies can build a strong talent pipeline to develop high-value human capital to achieve business goals, and continue to innovate.

They can collaborate with SP PACE Academy to develop a structured programme that equips new hires with the right skills for a good industry and job role fit. These hosting companies can also utilise structured attachment and practicum guidelines as a framework to provide workplace learning for trainees.

The frameworks can also be structured to suit business needs – not only to groom future employees into potential company leaders, but fill talent gaps or prepare for future business expansion.

Trainees’ access to experienced staff mentors also enable deeper learning and knowledge transfer. Candidates can quickly put what they learn to use, and are equipped to take on supervisory responsibilities, thanks to varied exposure.