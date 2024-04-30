'How can we serve you better?': Why asking this question helps F&B chain retain talent

On most Fridays, Mr Ronnie Wong leaves work at 3.30pm so he can catch a bus that crosses the Causeway to reach his home in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, by 8.30pm to spend the weekend with his wife and three-year-old son.

His flexi-work arrangement stands out in the food and beverage (F&B) sector, known for its long hours and rigid shift work. Mr Wong also works only five days a week, another anomaly in the industry where people usually work five and a half days.

All this is made possible by his employer, Starbucks Singapore which prides itself on putting the human touch in its company culture and giving support to staff – whom it refers to as partners – at every stage of their lives.

“How can we serve you better?” That’s a question Starbucks doesn’t ask just its customers, but also its own employees, says partner resources director Celestina Lee.

“This approach to staff welfare cannot be static and evolves with our partners’ changing needs,” she adds.

It is for this reason that Starbucks Singapore was ranked among the best 250 employers in Singapore in 2024, according to a list compiled by global research firm Statista in collaboration with The Straits Times. This marks the fifth consecutive year it has appeared on this list.