How early career exploration programmes are giving the young a head start

At only 15, Kranji Secondary School student Devangi Kalita felt she knew what she wanted to be when she grew up: A lawyer, just like her uncle.

But on 19 Oct last year, that changed. That day, it dawned on her that there were other attractive options.

It happened during the Day X programme, a half-day career exploration workshop at her school to help the youth discover meaningful careers and chart their path to realise their aspirations.

A virtual session with an e-commerce product manager opened her eyes to the possibility of a career in the tech industry. “I learned that what you may dream (of working as) at the beginning might not always become true. It changes with time,” says Devangi.

She was one of 252 Kranji Secondary students that participated in the programme, organised by the school in partnership with non-profit career guidance outfit The Astronauts Collective (TAC), and the National Youth Council’s (NYC) On My Way (OMW) platform.

Launched in 2020, OMW is an education and career discovery platform that provides accessible support for youth to discover their interests and work towards their career aspirations. Programme partners include TAC and career education centre Bold At Work (BAW).

From their classroom, Kranji Secondary students got to engage with 16 professionals from different industries. They could choose professionals to interact virtually with from a “Career Human Library”, or sample bite-size experiences in person through “Job Tasters”.