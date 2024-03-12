Hiring outlook in Singapore weakens for 2nd quarter in a row: Survey

SINGAPORE – Hiring sentiments in Singapore declined for a second consecutive quarter, driven by a sharp rise in employer pessimism in communication services, which include telecommunications and the media.

However, improved net employment outlooks in the financials and real estate sector, as well as the energy and utilities sector, helped cushion the drop, according to the latest results from recruitment firm ManpowerGroup’s quarterly employment outlook survey released on March 12.

Net employment outlook is a measure of hiring optimism, defined as the percentage of companies surveyed that intend to take on new staff, minus the percentage that intend to downsize.

Employers in the communication services sector reported a net employment outlook of negative 29 per cent, which means more firms polled from the sector intend to downsize than expand their headcount.

It is the only one of the nine sectors surveyed with a negative outlook in the latest results. The figure is down 72 percentage points from the previous quarter and 88 percentage points from the same time in 2023.

ManpowerGroup’s January poll of 525 employers in nine sectors on their hiring plans in the quarter ahead – the second quarter of 2024 – found net employment outlook to be 24 per cent overall.

This is down 5 percentage points from the previous quarter’s net employment outlook, which was itself 7 percentage points lower compared with the quarter before that. The latest figure is also a drop of 3 percentage points from that of the same period in 2023.

For the second quarter of 2024, 41 per cent of employers polled expected headcount to grow, 17 per cent anticipated a decrease and 42 per cent reported no plans to change their headcount.

The proportion of those which expected a decrease in headcount is higher than the 15 per cent in the previous quarter.

Employers in financials and real estate were the most optimistic, with net employment outlook at 45 per cent.

Also anticipating healthy headcount growth are the employers in healthcare and life sciences, which posted a net employment outlook of 36 per cent, and those in energy and utilities, at 33 per cent, the firm noted.

Hiring sentiment improved the most in the energy and utilities sector compared with the previous quarter, growing by 22 percentage points, the firm added.

“Banking and finance companies are seeing a boom in demand for sustainable financing as more businesses take on sustainable loans to support their green transformation,” noted Ms Linda Teo, country manager of ManpowerGroup Singapore.

“With Singapore being a leading hub for green finance and carbon trading in Asia and globally, banking and finance companies are actively recruiting talent with environmental, social and corporate governance expertise and qualifications to support their growth in this area.”