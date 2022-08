The slew of changes to Singapore's work pass framework for foreign professionals announced on Monday is expected to position the Republic as a prime destination for top talent.

The new five-year work pass for these high-fliers, which headlined the changes unveiled by Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng, could also help retain top home-grown talent by assuring them that they have peers from overseas they can stand toe to toe with, labour experts told The Straits Times.