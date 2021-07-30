He helped colleagues access safety materials in their native languages

Mr Chinnaiah Prabhu, an assistant safety manager at engineering consultancy company RCY, received the bizSAFE Champion Award for starting safety libraries that give his non-English-speaking colleagues easy access to workplace safety and health materials in their native languages. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID
When he realised that some of his colleagues were having trouble understanding instructions in English, an assistant safety manager at engineering consultancy company RCY decided to help them.

Mr Chinnaiah Prabhu started safety libraries that would give them easy access to workplace safety and health materials in their native languages. The libraries have helped his non-English-speaking colleagues improve their knowledge of crucial matters, while also providing a space for them to read and unwind.

For his efforts, the 36-year-old, who has been with the company for about five years, was given the bizSAFE Champion Award yesterday. The award, from the Workplace Safety and Health Council, recognises individuals who have been proactive in raising the risk management capabilities of their organisations.

At a virtual awards ceremony yesterday, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng commended Mr Prabhu for going the extra mile to take care of his fellow workers.

Mr Prabhu said the idea for the libraries came to him about two years ago. Even though briefings for the workers used visual aids, he said, "due to the language barriers, the quality of the information reaching the workers was not effective enough".

He believes the award will push him to think of more innovative ways to maintain safety and health standards. "It is my duty to ensure everyone goes back home safely to their families," he said.

