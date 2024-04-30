Purpose, growth and camaraderie make up biopharma company’s formula for employee satisfaction

When he was a child, Mr Shaji Alias watched a family member struggle with asthma and saw the difference that one of GSK’s medicines made. Little did he know that he would one day end up working for the global biopharma company.

“After taking the medicine, their asthma symptoms have since been effectively controlled. That was my first impression of GSK. I saw it as a company that works hard to bring about solutions for patients, which was one of my motivations for joining them,” he says.

When GSK offered him a job in 1998, accepting the offer was an easy decision. Today, the 53-year-old has come full circle, contributing directly to medicines for asthma as a production superintendent. Being able to alleviate suffering for others has kept Mr Shaji going for the past 26 years, and his loved ones can attest to that.

“When my friends know that I’m going for a conference or night shift, they would jokingly say, ‘Don’t disturb him too much so that he can focus on the important work that he is doing.’ I feel proud because I’m working in a company that helps improve one’s quality of life,” he says.