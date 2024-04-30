Purpose, growth and camaraderie make up biopharma company’s formula for employee satisfaction

When he was a child, Mr Shaji Alias watched a family member struggle with asthma and saw the difference that one of GSK’s medicines made. Little did he know that he would one day end up working for the global biopharma company.
“After taking the medicine, their asthma symptoms have since been effectively controlled. That was my first impression of GSK. I saw it as a company that works hard to bring about solutions for patients, which was one of my motivations for joining them,” he says.
When GSK offered him a job in 1998, accepting the offer was an easy decision. Today, the 53-year-old has come full circle, contributing directly to medicines for asthma as a production superintendent. Being able to alleviate suffering for others has kept Mr Shaji going for the past 26 years, and his loved ones can attest to that.
“When my friends know that I’m going for a conference or night shift, they would jokingly say, ‘Don’t disturb him too much so that he can focus on the important work that he is doing.’ I feel proud because I’m working in a company that helps improve one’s quality of life,” he says.
Keeping purpose close at heart
In the Singapore GSK Asia House office, reminders of why employees do what they do are never far away. One way the company keeps its employees motivated to do their best is through initiatives such as a “wall of fame” spotlighting staff contributions.
“We also have a room named after a cancer patient in Singapore,” says Ms Corina Poh, a market access manager in her mid-thirties.
“When we enter the office, there are videos on a loop about how our medicines have changed patients' lives. That really touches my heart. It encourages me to work harder to broaden access to our medicines among patients in Singapore.”
GSK is ranked among Singapore's top 250 employers in 2024, in a list compiled by global research firm Statista in collaboration with The Straits Times.
Investing in talent development
Besides instilling a strong sense of purpose in its employees, GSK also believes in investing in their development. Mr Shaji benefited from this during his third year with the firm in 2001, when Singapore Polytechnic launched a post-diploma programme in pharmaceutical technology.
“It has always been my ambition to attend a course in Singapore. I was very interested in expanding my knowledge, so I discussed it with my line manager, and he supported me,” Mr Shaji says.
One day, following a discussion with the human resources department, Mr Shaji’s manager came bearing good news: GSK would sponsor Mr Shaji’s course fees. He received support to manage his work schedule to fulfil his responsibilities while attending classes concurrently.
“The support I received encouraged me and allowed me to complete the course,” he says.
A few years later, GSK offered Mr Shaji an opportunity to work in a different role. His stint in the operations quality department lasted 18 months and added another feather to his cap.
GSK is committed to developing employees from an early stage. Having spent 14 years in the pharmaceutical industry, Ms Poh, who is currently in her second year with the firm, says it is “the best place” she has worked at in terms of career growth.
“We are always heard in terms of where we want to go next. My development is planned according to where I would like to be, matched with where the business opportunities are,” she says.
According to Ms Poh, managers are invested in their team members' development. Her monthly check-ins with her manager tackle not only business topics but also how to further support her personal growth. Development conversations are further broken down into 70 per cent on-the-job learning, 20 per cent mentorship and coaching, as well as 10 per cent formal courses.
“Mentoring and coaching doesn’t just take place between my manager and me. Different stakeholders, like directors, also give me direct feedback. They will sit with me and coach me,” Ms Poh added.
This enabled her to hone the soft skills required for her role, as her work involves helping more people access GSK’s medicines by working to gain the support of multiple stakeholders. It is a role that requires confidence and the ability to fluently express her views, skills she admitted to struggling with at the start.
“I’m quite introverted by nature, but the working environment propelled me to speak more clearly and confidently. My managers taught me the importance of articulation, and how to influence and unite people towards a common goal. That’s something I learnt here,” she explains.
A culture of collaboration and support
The nurturing leadership at GSK has fostered a rich culture of collaboration among its employees too. As Ms Poh’s work often involves tight timelines, she has on countless occasions, experienced camaraderie and teamwork within her department.
“You have people coming by and asking: Do you need help? Do you need me to look through your work? Do you need dinner? I receive a lot of such kindness from my colleagues and senior managers. This is something I’m very touched by,” she says.
Mr Shaji can attest to this camaraderie.
When he was pursuing his post-diploma studies, his co-workers offered to cover his shifts when he had classes. During the recent Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, Mr Shaji’s team helped its Muslim co-workers with their work so they could break fast.
“During Chinese New Year and Deepavali, we also help our Chinese and Indian friends by taking over their shifts. We help each other so everybody can enjoy their festivals. I really feel this is an inspiring place to work, and where I can thrive,” he says.