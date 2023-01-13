Google launches year-long cloud computing programme for 1,000 ITE students

SINGAPORE – To help meet the demand for cloud computing expertise locally, tech giant Google has partnered the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) to launch a year-long training programme for 1,000 students.

Set to kick off in February, the Google Cloud Computing Foundation Value-added Programme will supplement the existing ITE cloud technology curriculum in a first for an educational institution here.

The online course will teach students foundational concepts about data analytics and machine learning, among other fields, as well as teach them how to practically apply these concepts to cloud computing.

The partnership came about because one of the biggest skill gaps here lies in cloud computing, said Mr Ben King, Google Singapore managing director, on Friday.

“(This skill gap) could really slow down the digital transformation so many companies need.”

He was speaking at an event held at Google’s Asia-Pacific headquarters in Mapletree Business City to mark the first anniversary of a scholarship for those taking Google Career Certificates online courses in Singapore.

Developed by the company’s experts and hosted on online learning platform Coursera, the courses were launched as the third prong of Google’s existing Skills Ignition SG training initiative in January 2022.

Since then, nearly $3 million in scholarships have been given out to cover a year’s worth of Coursera subscription fees for 5,000 students.

On Friday, the company pledged a second tranche of 5,000 scholarships for the online courses to awardees nominated by any of 23 Google partners, up from 13 in 2022.

Six local universities came on board for 2023: Nanyang Technological University, National University of Singapore, Singapore Institute of Technology, Singapore Management University, Singapore University of Social Sciences and Yale-NUS College.

Four community organisations – Hatch, SG Enable, Tech Talent Assembly and Young Women’s Leadership Connection – also joined the fold.

There are five course tracks: information technology support, project management, data analytics, user experience design, and digital marketing and e-commerce.

The modular nature of Google Career Certificates allows a range of learners to tackle the course at their own pace, Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad, who was the guest of honour, told reporters.

He added that both employers and educational institutions could support those taking the courses with flexible working or studying arrangements.

“The advantage of this... scholarship (is) that it lowers your barrier to entry and lowers the cost for companies to train their employees, so there is not just benefit from a cost savings perspective, but the benefit the employee provides within the firm with the extra skills as well.”