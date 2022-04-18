Genomics firm pins future on millennial talent

The company also gives its employees two days of paid time off annually to do volunteer work, with more than 100 employees tapping this opportunity in 2021.

It is a perk that environment, health and safety coordinator Gerlyn Cheah, 28, particularly appreciates.

She is a volunteer at Waterway Watch Society, which helps ensure Singapore’s waterways are kept litter-free so local wildlife, such as otters, can thrive.

“The volunteer time-off gives me the chance to advocate for sustainability and environmental health, without needing to take days off from my annual leave,” she says.

All these efforts by IIlumina to appeal to millennial talent have seen it named as one of Singapore's best employers in 2022, according to a ranking compiled by The Straits Times and global research firm Statista.

It is the top firm in the health care equipment & services category, and 17th overall.

A stake in the future

Apart from volunteering, Ms Cheah aims to bring her passion for environmental conservation to work by implementing closed loop recycling across Illumina’s Singapore office to reduce the amount of disposable waste generated.

Perspectives like hers are what the firm is hoping to bring together to shape its future, with new ideas and fresh talent from an array of backgrounds essential to Illumina’s long-term growth, says Ms Dorothy Wong, Asia Pacific head of human resources.

“As a global genomics company, our work must reflect the world around us,” she adds. “Inclusion is essential for the work we do and for the communities we serve.”

Half of Illumina’s employees are Singapore citizens or permanent residents, with the remainder from as many as 20 nationalities across the world. Women make up 45 per cent of its staff.